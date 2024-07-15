Shock call on BFNL grand final venue

THE Ballarat Football Netball League has made its decision regarding grand final day this season.
For the second year in a row, City Oval will be the showpiece stadium for the BFNL's biggest day, but unlike previous years, the venue will also be the host for the BFNL junior grand final day.
In somewhat of a surprise, Mars Stadium has also been removed as the host of both the BFNL Junior Grand Final day on September 15 and the BFLW grand final which will be played on Sunday, August 31, at Eastern Oval.
Eastern Oval will be out of action later in September as it gets prepared for the upcoming cricket season.
Mars Stadium will play host to the Western Bulldogs versus GWS Giants AFL clash on the weekend of August 23-25, with the AFL yet to confirm the time and date for that match.
Ballarat's showpiece venue will also host the V/Line Cup, a representative carnival for under-15 boys and girls the week leading up to the AFL grand final, which starts just two days after the scheduled BFNL grand final.
In a statement on Monday morning, the league confirmed the venues for this year's finals.
"The first of our series will commence with BFLW on Sunday, August 11 through and culminate with the Grand Final at the Eastern Oval on Saturday August 31," the statement said.
"Junior football and netball will kick off on Saturday, August 24, with the Junior Grand Final being held at the City Oval on Sunday, September 15.
"After a very competitive and exciting football and netball season the senior football and netball finals series will commence on Saturday August 31 with the Grand Final being hosted at the City Oval on Saturday, September 21.
"(In all there will be) eight different finals venues encompassing Darley, Ballarat and surrounds."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.