The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Tradie found guilty on two charges after bullying incident

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
July 15 2024 - 1:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Benjamin Foy outside of the Ballarat Law Courts. File picture
Benjamin Foy outside of the Ballarat Law Courts. File picture

A Ballarat tradie has been found guilty of hanging a first-year apprentice from a noose over a roof cavity as part of a dangerous worksite prank.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.