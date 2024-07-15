Tradie found guilty on two charges after bullying incident

A Ballarat tradie has been found guilty of hanging a first-year apprentice from a noose over a roof cavity as part of a dangerous worksite prank.
Benjamin Foy, 32, faced court on Monday to hear verdict after running a week-long contested hearing against charges of assault, false imprisonment and recklessly causing injury.
The charges related to an incident which occurred at a job site in Alfredton, where he and two other tradies lured a 17-year-old apprentice into a makeshift noose tied to a roof truss.
Foy and the other two men, Aaron Devereux and Liam Loftus, were well known the apprentice, having worked along side him for months at Ballarat-based Celsius Heating and Cooling.
Foy is the son of one of the company's owners.
At Monday's hearing, Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz recounted the evidence heard across Foy's week-long trial, where the court heard from the apprentice, the apprentice's girlfriend and her mother, the apprentice's mother, a GP, a psychologist and a co-owner of Celsius.
Magistrate Mykytowycz said the "noose incident" occurred after a series of alleged bullying incidents at the company, where the apprentice's hair was sprayed with paint, he was shoved, and sexual comments were made about his mother by the three men.
The 17-year-old had completed work experience at the company, and since stayed on helping out the other three tradies hang ducts in roof cavities across Ballarat.
Often the incidents would be recorded for messaging app Snapchat and sent around the workplace.
The three charges facing Foy came about from two main incidents, the "hair pulling incident" and the "noose incident".
The hair pulling incident occurred some time between July 1, 2022 and February 15, 2023, when the apprentice was working at a Brown Hill job site with Foy.
The pair were up in a roof cavity working when the apprentice was called over by Foy to look at a mistake he had made installing ducting in the roof.
The apprentice, seeing Foy was visibly angry, later told police he was hesitant to walk over to Foy for fear of retribution.
Other tradies working at the site told the apprentice not to worry, and the then 17-year-old made his way over to Foy, who grabbed him by the back of his hair and directed him to look at the mistake he had made.
Before releasing his hair, Foy said to the apprentice "do you like you like my new way of teaching?" and "get used to it".
The second "noose incident" occurred on February 15, when the apprentice was working in a roof cavity with Foy, Loftus and Devereux at a house in Alfredton.
Loftus had made a makeshift noose out of hanging strap, the material used to hang ducts up inside of a roof cavity during installation.
The apprentice was called over to look at the noose, and while inspecting it, played with slid the noose up and down before being grabbed by Foy and Loftus.
Magistrate Mykytowycz said there was not enough proof to show who grabbed the apprentice where, and whether or not his hands and feet were tied, however that the two men restrained the teen with his head in the noose.
The pair then lifted the apprentice at an angle, face down, resulting in pressure being applied to his neck by the tightening noose.
The court heard the apprentice hung with pressure on his neck for two to three seconds before being cut down, something he said made his head "feel like it would explode".
Devereux stood filming the incident, however the footage was unable to be located by police.
After the incident, the apprentice stopped work and was eventually driven home by one of the men.
The apprentice eventually told his girlfriend of what happened, who told her mother. The mother then contacted the apprentice's mother and the group met to discuss what should happen next.
The matter was then reported to the police, and charges were pressed against Foy, Loftus and Devereux.
Celsius itself has also been taken to court by WorkSafe for failure to provide a safe work environment.
Magistrate Mykyotwycz judged the apprentice, who was cross examined during the trial, to have been a reliable witness.
She said she had also looked at photographs taken in the aftermath of the incident showing red marks on the apprentice's neck.
Foy was found guilty on the charges of recklessly causing injury and assault, but not guilty for false imprisonment.
The magistrate said that although the apprentice's liberty was deprived during the noose incident, it was not intentional on the part of Foy, which was needed to prove guilt.
"It is or was a work environment in Mr Foy's evidence that seemingly normalised this behaviour which only stopped when the target spoke up about it," the magistrate said.
"Mr Foy seems to have been oblivious to the power differential between him and (the apprentice)
"It is unsurprising that (the apprentice) did not feel that he could speak up and complain.
"In my view, a reasonable person would have realised that such conduct had the potential to place (the apprentice) at an appreciable risk of endangering his life."
The matter was adjourned until August 27 for a plea hearing and sentencing.
