Miners get their wish as back-to-back finals locked in

The Ballarat Miners have been given the perfect draw for the first weekend of the NBL1 South finals, allowing the club to set-up a live site for fans to cheer on the men's team directly after the women's elimination final.
The fifth-placed women's team with host the eighth-placed Eltham Wildcats at 6pm on Saturday night at Selkirk Stadium, with the men's match to follow, and be streamed on the big screen, from Frankston at 7.30pm.
Should the women's team prevail in its finals match, it will be on the road for the remainder of the finals, while the men will get a home final regardless of the result with either a semi-final, or a preliminary final up for grabs in their qualifying final match.
On Monday morning the club was working with its ticket supplier and was expected to release details of how fans could snap up the much-sort-after tickets on its social media channels by late on Monday night.
The club hopes to fill Selkirk Stadium for the it's first finals match at the venue and is calling on the Ballarat basketball fans and the wider community to join in the finals atmosphere as the Miners chase the NBL1 South title.
The women's team are on a nine-game winning streak and at the weekend defeated the Wildcats by 17 points in Eltham. The men's team finished the home-and-away season in third position on the ladder and have guaranteed themselves at least two finals matches.
