One more honour for 'humble' nurse who has saved countless lives

Despite saving tens of thousands of lives, Pamella Taylor remains "a very humble person", her daughter Carol said.
Ms Taylor, who was awarded an Order of Australia Medal earlier this year, was officially recognised at her former workplace, the Queen Elizabeth Centre, with a fine plaque.
Presented by Soroptomist International, a group which focuses on helping women and girls achieve their potential, the plaque capped off decades of work for the 92-year-old, who was also a founding member of the organisation.
SafetyLink is a personal medical alarm for older people, which immediately alerts emergency services when pressed - almost 25,000 alerts were received across Australia in June alone.
Ms Taylor was a key part of SafetyLink's development in the 1980s, working closely with the Queen Elizabeth Centre's engineering team in Ballarat.
There are now thousands of clients, who along with their families, have more peace of mind living independently.
As director of welfare services at the Queen Elizabeth Centre from 1979 to 1994, Ms Taylor was also involved in Meals on Wheels and in-home care.
Grampians Health's SafetyLink and statewide equipment program operations director, Jeni Burton, helped unveil the plaque in the Peter Heinz Meeting Room.
"Pam's vision in 1980 has ensured that those people who are frail aged and/or vulnerable can live safely in their homes," she said.
"From an initial 25 clients in the early '80s, Safety Link has expanded our services to include monitored medical alarms, personal duress alarms and call centre services support, with more than 45 staff supporting over 20,000 people across Australia who are living independently at home, in retirement villages and other community organisations."
Carol Taylor, Pam's daughter, said her family remains "extremely proud of what Mum's achieved throughout the course of her career and the number of lives saved".
"There were more than 30 people (at the plaque unveiling), and the significant thing was the number of executive committee members that served with Mum on the QE Centre's geriatric management team - it's an amazing group of people, and they still catch up every month."
SafetyLink came about after a "near-fatal fall" that left an elderly lady on the floor for hours until her son arrived, which sparked new ideas for helping elderly people live independently.
"When we started the development of the Emergency Call System all those years ago, we could never have imagined how successful that initial "acorn" of an idea would be, or most importantly, how many lives it has saved," Pam said.
Need more news from The Courier? Check out our WhatsApp channel for stories as they go online, and download our app for breaking news alerts - and daily puzzles
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.