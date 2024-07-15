Burnt-out car in Alfredton used in hit-run, police suspect

A car allegedly involved in a hit and run in Wendouree was found burnt-out the following morning in Alfredton.
According to the official Ballarat Police Eyewatch Facebook page, emergency crews were called to the scene on Production Drive, Alfredton about 12.30am Monday, finding a Kia SUV "fully engulfed in flames".
"After advice from FRV, it appeared the vehicle had been doused in an accelerant before being set alight," police said.
"Police believe the same vehicle was also involved in a hit-run collision in Learmonth Road. Wendouree earlier in the night."
In a separate incident, detectives are seeking more information after a silver Holden hatchback with no numberplates failed to stop in Wendouree on Sunday afternoon.
Police said in a statement they attempted to intercept the car on Clematis Avenue, but the driver failed to stop and was last seen driving on Grevillea Road towards Gillies Street North.
Anyone with information on either incident is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online.
