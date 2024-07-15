Allegedly stolen guns found in Winter Valley after Wendouree shooting

A man has been arrested after an alleged shooting in Wendouree, with police allegedly finding stolen guns hidden in a Winter Valley house.
According to police media, a man allegedly got out of a car at a property on Grevillea Road on July 9 about 11.40pm, and fired one shot down the driveway at another vehicle before fleeing.
Police said no one was inside the parked vehicle at the time, but the "parties are believed to be known to each other".
A 27-year-old Winter Valley man was arrested in Ararat on Friday afternoon, charged with stalking, possessing a prohibited weapon, and unlawful assault.
Detectives then searched a house in Winter Valley on Friday, finding firearms, ammunition, and prohibited weapons.
A post on the official Ballarat Police Eyewatch Facebook page notes one of the guns, a "high-powered rifle", had been listed as stolen, while another was a 12-gauge shotgun with its barrel sawn off.
The guns were "secreted within the residence", police said.
The post stated a 24-year-old man was arrested, and released pending further enquiries.
While not believed to be linked, the incident follows several alleged shootings in residential areas, including a gun fired into the air in Smythes Creek, and a man non-fatally shot in Sebastopol.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.