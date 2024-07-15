One person rushed to hospital after Wendouree crash

Howitt Street was blocked after a two-car crash near the Gillies Street traffic lights.
Emergency crews were called to the scene about 1pm.
One vehicle was seen with damage to its front and rear.
Howitt Street was closed east-bound at the Gillies Street lights.
Ambulance Victoria confirmed one person was taken to hospital in a stable condition.
It's the second crash in the area in a week, following an incident on Friday morning when a P-plater crashed into the Gillies Street railway crossing - witnesses said the driver had swerved to avoid a pedestrian.
