SOCCER WRAP | The dream home run turns into a nightmare for City

Ballarat City Men 2 def by Geelong 3
It looked like a dream run, three successive games in a row at home to set-up a tilt at the top two on the ladder, but for Ballarat City's men it has turned into a nightmare after a second straight home defeat, this time to Geelong.
Like last week's 1-0 defeat to Clifton Hill, it was another game of missed opportunities for City who went down 3-2 to a side they had already defeated on the road this year.
Geelong took a 1-0 lead at half time, and despite Ballarat hitting back through Daniel Angeleski and Hamish Walker, they were unable to keep Geelong out, unfortunately disadvantaged by an own goal which proved to be the difference in the game.
Ballarat City has let slip six points at home in the past fortnight and now sits fifth on the State League 1 table, nine points behind top-of-the-ladder. Showing how costly the two losses have been, had City won both games, they would be outright second.
Next week's clash takes on huge significance, but it won't be easy with top team Whittlesea United heading to Morshead Park on Saturday evening.
Ballarat City 1 def by Kings Domain 3
It was a bad day at the office for Ballarat City's women as well, going down 3-1 to Kings Domain. The loss will be particularly frustrating as it was against a team that City defeated earlier in the season.
It was a poor start that ultimately cost City in this game, trailing 2-0 at half time. While City was able to fightback in the second half through a goal to Amy Whiting, they were unable to put through the equaliser as Kings Domain held firm in defence.
The loss leaves City in seventh position on the ladder, and now only five points clear of Kings Domain which currently sits second last on the table.
It's a rare Saturday afternoon game at home next round when City meets up with North Geelong Warriors who currently occupy fourth spot on the ladder.
Sebastopol Vikings 1 drew Altona North 1
The frustrating almost season for the Sebastopol Vikings has continued with the club held to its sixth draw of the year in a 1-1 result with Altona North.
The Vikings did come from a goal down to tie up the match thanks to a second half strike from Stewart Maylett, but once again, they were unable to find the winner as required.
The result leaves Sebastopol anchored to the middle of the table in sixth position with 18 points, now 13 points adrift of top place placed Western Eagles.
It's a big test next weekend for the Vikings, who hit the road up against second-placed Laverton.
Ballarat 0 def by Gisborne 2
It was another tough weekend for Ballarat SC which went down to third-placed Gisborne in Saturday's State League 5 clash at Trekardo Park.
Ballarat has faced a mountainous few weeks of matches against all the top four teams and unfortunately on each occasion has fallen just short of victory.
Gisborne hit the back of the net once in each half to score a solid victory, leaving Ballarat in 10th position with just seven points on the season.
The next match provides a chance for Ballarat to finally get some points on the board, up against ETA Buffalo Club of Victoria who sits just two positions ahead of it on the ladder.
Forest Rangers have moved to within one point of top place on the Ballarat District Soccer Association ladder after a strong win over Ballarat. The 4-2 results, coupled with Vikings having a bye has tightened up the top of the ladder race.
But lurking in the wings just two points behind Forest Rangers in Ballarat North United who powered away to an impressive 10-0 victory over Daylesford and Hepburn United.
It was also a good weekend for Creswick who got back to some of its best form in a 3-1 win over Maryborough while Bacchus Marsh held off Victoria Park in a thriller 2-1.
In the women's competition Forest Rangers continued its great season with a thrilling 3-2 win over Ballarat North United while Ballarat was too strong in the derby with Ballarat White with an 11-1 win.
