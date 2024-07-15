Could 'best in the world' treatment help our ageing heart issues?

THIS clinic trial is known as Athena, named after the Greek patron goddess of heroic endeavour, trying to combat levels of heart failure that lack effective help.
Grampians Health cardiology lead Ernesto Oqueli is leading the Ballarat trial, joining in a multinational study with health professional in 18 different countries.
Their focus is on treating mildly reduced and preserved heart failure, given there is "plenty of good medicine" available for patients with low left ventricular ejection faction.
Heart failure is an issue growing increasingly more common in an ageing population - age being the key risk to develop the condition.
But this project is also important for Associate Professor Oqueli to Ballarat. He was passionate that patients in this region be at the forefront of medical advances, rather than chasing others.
"One of the important things with trials is patients have the best possible attention in the world, usually because patients are followed so closely and have a person contacting them constantly," Associate Professor Oqueli said.
"Researchers have to know the patient from head to toe. They get very, very good attention.
"We're involved in multiple trials in cardiology and we're happy because we want to put this region on the top in medical development and drugs. Our people are receiving the best of the best medical care in the world."
Grampians Health approved 161 new research projects and had 272 active research projects in the years 2022 and 2023, the organisation's annual research report released this week shows.
In the same two years, the health service recruited 800 patients to clinical trials and clinicians had 112 research papers published from 27 departments.
Associate Professor Oqueli said the Athena clinical trial was in a phase now where researchers were specifically monitoring symptoms and capacity for the monoclonal antibody Ziltivekimab to be considered for its anti-inflammatory properties.
Heart failure is a condition when the heart does not have the capacity to pump enough blood for tissues and organs to properly function. Common symptoms can present as shortness of breath, fatigue or fluid retention.
Low left-ventricle ejection fraction is when the ejection fraction is less than or equal to 40 per cent.
Association Professor Oqueli said mildly reduced (41 to 49 per cent) and preserved ejection fraction (more than or equal to 50 per cent) had limited treatment interventions, "making it one of the highest unmet needs in cardiology today".
He said it was important to find effective options for more patients - in the Grampians region, options also included travel.
If successful, this trial will provide eligible patients with a monthly injection. Associate Professor Oqueli said this helped to reduce the need for travel for outer-regional patients, especially in sourcing supply of the treatment.
This in turn, he said, made the drug more accessible for regional patients.
