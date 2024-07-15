The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Health
Health

Could 'best in the world' treatment help our ageing heart issues?

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
July 16 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grampians Health cardiology lead Ernesto Oqueli has brought a global clinical trial to tackle heart failure into the region in a bid to ensure regional patients have access to the best, new medical advances as they happen. Picture Grampians Health
Grampians Health cardiology lead Ernesto Oqueli has brought a global clinical trial to tackle heart failure into the region in a bid to ensure regional patients have access to the best, new medical advances as they happen. Picture Grampians Health

THIS clinic trial is known as Athena, named after the Greek patron goddess of heroic endeavour, trying to combat levels of heart failure that lack effective help.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.