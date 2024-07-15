A 'mean Caesar salad' and $350 Coca-Cola: Drug dealer tries excuses on cops

An auto-electrician has told police he makes "a mean Caesar salad" and was selling Coca-Cola for $350-a-gram after he was arrested for coordinating a variety of drug deals.
Rhys Caldow, 41, applied for a sentence indication in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on July 15, 2024, on a series of charges related to drug trafficking and the handling of stolen goods.
On October 28, 2023, a green Holden Statesman was stolen from a car yard in Cobden.
About six weeks later, police searched Caldow's auto-electrician workshop in Canadian, as they believed the stolen car was hidden there.
During the search officers failed to locate the Holden, but seized Caldow's iPad and iPhone.
A later examination of the electronics found numerous incriminating texts which coordinated the sales of methamphetamine, cocaine and cannabis.
In one text, Caldow was asked "how much for a g" of coke? To which he replied "350".
Other messages on the 41-year-old's phone referred to the stolen car simply as "green", and he also messaged an associate to "get rid of four wheels burn", after police searched his workshop.
On the morning of December 21, Caldow was arrested at his home in North Ballarat.
When asked about the incriminating messages, he told officers the texts were work related.
Caldow said any mention of "green" meant lettuce, which he used to "make a mean Caesar salad", and the coke referred to was Coca-Cola, which he was selling for $350-a-gram.
The 41-year-old also refused to help officers locate the stolen car, even though they told him it had sentimental value to the victim as it had belonged to his dead father.
During Monday's hearing, Caldow's lawyer said their client had "recklessly" allowed the stolen car to be stored in his workshop.
They said the auto-electrician, who was convicted in 2021 for drug trafficking and possession of firearms, was reducing his criminal behaviour.
This prior conviction had arisen after Caldow's marriage broke down, and the lawyer said their client was "otherwise a law abiding citizen".
In response, Magistrate Guillaume Bailin said he would sentence the 41-year-old to a community corrections order [CCO] if he pleaded guilty.
This indication was accepted by Caldow, who then formally pleaded guilty to the offences.
Mr Bailin said the trafficking charges were serious as the 41-year-old had committed similar acts in the past.
"He's conducting trafficking over a number of months .... it's quite clear to me this is a serious example," he said.
Caldow was convicted and sentenced to a two year CCO where he must complete 250 hours of community work.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.