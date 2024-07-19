New project growing to tackle food waste - and help your backyard

A PROJECT more than two years in the making is a major step closer to growing into a sustainable, education orchard.
Not-for-profit group the Hidden Orchard is best known for saving excess fruit from private and public yards and sharing with others and those in need.
The group has long been planning an actual orchard to help share their skills and knowledge to empower other growers in a different play on reducing produce waste.
A grant worth more than $107,000 from City of Ballarat will allow for basic infrastructure to make this happen - the space has just needed a final tick of approval from the state's transport infrastructure body VicTrack.
The Hidden Orchard proposes to establish this orchard in space next to Ballarat Community Garden alongside the rail line in the city's east. The group has develop a partnership with Uniting Ballarat to share its space across the road, on the corner of Dyte and Queen streets, for meetings which in turns frees up more orchard space on the proposed plot.
Hidden Orchard co-founder and president Ellen Burns said the group fielded a lot of interest from the public in projects just as espaliering fruit trees - an orchard offered a purpose-created space to show what was possible and host workshops in the venue.
"Most of what we do is reducing waste from food that has dropped on the ground and giving it to relief charities but this will be an example site where we can show lots of different fruit trees," Ms Burns said.
"Our purpose is to have a workshop venue to share how to graft, how to care and how to prune espaliered fruit trees.
"...We want to enable people to grow their own produce at home."
This comes as the Hidden Orchard has been working with City of Ballarat to develop its green canopy with fruit trees in community spaces.
Ms Burns, who has announced she is running for council in October, said while fruit trees were not allowed in residential streets there were plenty of reserves and green spaces, such as near schools, where fruit trees could be a great fit.
Ballarat Neighbourhood Centre has been one of the first to team up with the Hidden Orchard in developing a mini-orchard at Delacombe Community Hub this winter.
The City has provided the trees while the Hidden Orchard will help to establish the trees and guide on harvesting.
"Fruit trees, when they're established, do not need a lot of maintenance," Ms Burns said. "It's important for us that the Hidden Orchard does not harvest the trees on public land if they're being used by the community.
"We only save fruit falling on the ground."
The Hidden Orchard has plans to also promote in-danger heritage fruit trees and, similarly to Ballarat Community Garden, offer a yearly scion swap.
Volunteers are also being sought to help bring the orchard to life in a separate committee to the Hidden Orchard and its parent organisation Ballarat Permaculture Guild in a bid to help share the work load the project will bring.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.