New project growing to tackle food waste - and help your backyard

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
July 20 2024 - 8:30am
The Hidden Orchard co-founder and president Ellen Burns says the not-for-profit is ready to create an orchard to help educate people in growing and caring for their own produce. Picture by Kate Healy
The Hidden Orchard co-founder and president Ellen Burns says the not-for-profit is ready to create an orchard to help educate people in growing and caring for their own produce. Picture by Kate Healy

A PROJECT more than two years in the making is a major step closer to growing into a sustainable, education orchard.

