The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Lovely home, with a dreamworthy shed

By House of the Week
July 19 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lovely home, with a dreamworthy shed
Lovely home, with a dreamworthy shed
  • 63 Warrenheip Road, Warrenheip
  • Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Carparks 6
  • $750,000 - $790,000
  • Agency: Ballarat Real Estate
  • Agent: Lachlan Sylvia 0458 068 234
  • Inspect: Wednesday July 24, from 5.15pm - 5.35pm

Click here to browse this weekend's View property magazine.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.