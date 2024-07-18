Lovely home, with a dreamworthy shed

Click here to browse this weekend's View property magazine.
Nestled in the serene suburb of Warrenheip, this stunning family home sits on a generous 2020 square metre (approx.) plot, providing space and tranquility.
The charming weatherboard house welcomes you with a picturesque front veranda and lush, manicured lawns, while inside you'll find sun-drenched rooms with modern upgrades and fixtures throughout, a great indication to what lies ahead.
The refurbished home features three beautifully appointed bedrooms, all with ceiling fans and high-end carpet.
The main suite at the front is a true retreat, complete with twin walk-in robes and a stylish ensuite boasting feature tiles, a double walk-in shower, double vanity and toilet.
The remaining two bedrooms, each with built-in robes, share a well-appointed bathroom with a shower, vanity and large bath.
The open plan living area with study nook is perfect for family gatherings, enhanced by a cosy fireplace and split system for year-round comfort.
The chef's kitchen is a dream, equipped with high-end appliances including a 900mm induction cooktop, dual wall ovens, a dishwasher, two sinks, a servery window, stone benchtops, an expansive breakfast bench with power points under pendant lighting, and a walk-in pantry with ample storage and soft-closing cabinetry.
An extensive laundry with multiple linen cupboards and a separate toilet adds to the home's practicality.
The vast backyard is a paradise for children, with a play area featuring synthetic grass, lush lawns and water tanks.
Car enthusiasts and tradesman will appreciate the concreted carport and large shedding that's complete with an office and mezzanine flooring.
"It would be great for a tradie who needs extra car accommodation or truck storage," says selling agent Lachlan Sylvia. "It would also be great for workshops and someone who likes to tinker with cars."
There's also rear access to gravel parking for larger vehicles, caravans, and machinery.
Additional features include solar panels, James Hardie Linea weatherboards, double-glazed windows, LED down lights throughout, vinyl flooring and a water filtration system.
The property is within walking distance to the local primary school and just a short drive to Ballarat's CBD, with easy access to the Western Highway.
Sign-up for The Courier's property email, sent at midday every Friday. Select Property in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.