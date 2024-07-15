How this factory is challenging 'traditional ideas'

This is The Courier's deputy editor, Alex Ford, with more big headlines from across Ballarat.
What does it take to change a traditionally male workplace culture to make it more accepting for women, and encourage more female tradies to stick around?
They're big questions, which Women's Health Grampians has been seeking to help out with.
Check out Mel Whelan's yarn on one Ballarat manufacturer, and where they're planning to go from here.
A case that's captivated the city has been the allegations of an apprentice being bullied by his older colleagues - on Monday, a magistrate found one of the men guilty of two charges related to the incidents.
Alex Dalziel has the full story below.
Also in court - on a somewhat lighter note - magistrates must hear some crazy excuses. Adding to that illustrious list is a man who told police his text messages about "selling coke for 350 a g" related to Coca-Cola. Read all about it with Bryan Hoadley's yarn.
There's also tonnes of sport from the weekend, and in case you missed it, a recap of some wild police news.
Stay warm,
Alex
