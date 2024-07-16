One of our busiest sporting hubs set for million dollar upgrade

BRUTALLY honest feedback from user groups will lead a near-$1 million overhaul in one of City of Ballarat's busiest sporting hubs.
Sensory time periods were one factor that was easy to introduce but plenty of people had been avoiding the public indoor pools because accessibility was "just too hard", City of Ballarat aquatic and leisure services manager Gerald Dixon said.
Ballarat Aquatic and Lifestyle Centre in Gillies Street is in line for two new adult compliant change rooms, each fitted with a hoist and a change table and one is designed for direct access to a pool. There are also plans for three more accessible and sensory-friendly change spaces for families with easier access to the centre's pools.
Automatic sliding doors will also be installed in the project to improve accessibility to change spaces, group fitness studios and to the venue.
Existing facilities are showing their wear and Mr Dixon said these did not adequately fit community needs.
About 670,000 people used the BALC facilities in 2023, up 50,000 users in the past year about about 100,000 more annually than before the COVID-19 pandemic.
About one in six Balarat residents live with disability, City of Ballarat data also shows.
Mr Dixon said there was the capacity to keep welcoming in more people to the sporting hub - but it was important this be a space for everyone to enjoy.
"...The inception for this project came from people with lived experience of disability; by us going and asking the question, 'what's your experience of the aquatic centre, and what would you like to see us do'. And they were brutally honest," Mr Dixon said.
"The feedback initially wasn't great and one of the things that was identified was changing rooms.
"...Really, it's about making sure that the experience for all of our residents, including people with with disability, is seamless that they don't have to come in here, wait around for some assistance, it's already here."
City of Ballarat's disability advisory committee played a vital role in guiding priorities or change. Feedback was also sought from other disability advocacy bodies, such as Ballarat Autism Network and Pinarc.
Funding for the upgrades includes $748,000 from the state government's regional community sports grants - money redirected from the abandoned 2026 Commonwealth Games for regional Victoria. A further $249,000 from the City of Ballarat will complete the project.
Wendouree MP Juliana said the upcoming Olympics and Paralympics offered plenty of inspiration for everyone to get in the pool and this funding was about removing barriers.
"For a lot of people, we come to the pool, we put our bathers on, we have a great time swimming, spending time with our family, maybe doing water aerobics, maybe doing laps, maybe doing hydrotherapy. And then, we go to the change rooms and we head home," Ms Addison said.
"For a lot of people in our community, that is not their reality...it is really challenging if the facilities are not fit for purpose."
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said it was important everyone in the community felt they had a voice and could fully participate with dignity in community facilities, such as BALC.
A timeline on the upgrade works is yet to be confirmed.
Meanwhile, BALC management are preparing for an influx of aspirational swimmers during the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. The centre will be streaming action from the Games.
