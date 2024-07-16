'You get addicted to it': Keeping the tradition alive on the table

At 75 years old, Mick Williams is still at the top of his game and winning state championships in billiards.
Williams is the Ballarat Billiards and Snooker Association president and part of the club's team that took out the State A Grade Billiards Tournament on July 8, defeating hot-favourite Brunswick.
"You get addicted to it," he said. "It's a fabulous game."
After learning the sport from his father, Williams joined the club in 1981 and has had a series of successes since.
"I don't think we've missed a state final in the last 10 years," he said.
The association is an important part of Ballarat's heritage, it's been around since 1944 - Williams said he was hoping more people will come for a hit.
"We want to keep the tradition alive," he said.
Snooker and billiards are not to be confused with pool - the popular eight-ball game most commonly played at pubs.
English billiards uses just three balls, and the game continues for 80 minutes - Williams said it was a highly tactical and complex game, which exercises his mind and body.
"It challenges your skill," he said. "But it's all about your temperament."
There are a number of benefits that Williams said has kept him in the game for so long.
"The comradery and the skill of the game," he said. "Keeping active for an older person, and for younger people as well."
Score registrar for the association, Neville Harty, said billiards and snooker were a great avenue for pool players who wish to further their skills or were not suited to the pub environment.
"Pub pool's not for everyone," he said.
Fellow teammate and long-standing club-member, John Lewis, said the sport could be played competitively by people of all ages.
"Most sports only have a short window where you can be competitive," he said. "But this is something you can do for life."
There's no set age limit for people who want to join. Lewis said the association has strong ties with clubs in Melbourne for junior athletes who want to progress.
Williams and other members of the association said they were happy to teach the ropes to amateurs and people who were new to the sport.
The association is located in a freshly upgraded six-table venue near the Ballarat airport - it's one of the largest billiards and snooker venues in Victoria.
"We've got some great facilities here," he said. "Just waiting for some new members to turn up and play the game."
The competitions are played using a handicap basis, so people of all abilities are in a with a shot at success.
Those who are interested in joining can get in contact with Mick Williams on 0418 503 408.
