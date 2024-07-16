The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Sports Affairs

'You get addicted to it': Keeping the tradition alive on the table

RJ
By Rachel Jackson
Updated July 16 2024 - 5:37pm, first published 5:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat Billiards and Snooker Association president Neville Harty, club member John Lewis and registrar Neville Harty are part of the team at the club who won the 2024 A Grade Sate Billiards Tournament. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Ballarat Billiards and Snooker Association president Neville Harty, club member John Lewis and registrar Neville Harty are part of the team at the club who won the 2024 A Grade Sate Billiards Tournament. Picture by Lachlan Bence

At 75 years old, Mick Williams is still at the top of his game and winning state championships in billiards.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RJ

Rachel Jackson

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.