Brisbane-based job swiping app receives investment from co-founder of Tinder

Applying for a job can be a challenging experience.
Even though we may apply for many jobs and shift through many careers during our working lives, applying for a new role can often come with hurdles. Whether that involves an interview, performance testing, cover letter, or simply an updated resume, applying for a job can feel like a bit of a drag.
For one new app, reimagining the employment journey and making finding work more accessible is the number one priority. Brisbane-based Getahead is challenging industry norms by bringing a touch of modern social media to the job applicant process - to great success.
Potential employees can try new and different ways to present themselves to prospective employers, allowing them to showcase their skills in a way that is different from conventional job application processes.
It certainly fills a gap in the market, as for professionals in recruitment and students studying courses like a Graduate Certificate of Leadership online, utilising, and learning about, different recruiting styles to build a team can be essential to hiring diverse employees.
In tackling the traditions of the employment and recruitment sector, Getahead is bringing new hope to a generation of workers who feel disenfranchised by historical job application processes.
Getahead's unique value proposition has seen support from both major employers, as well as investors. In a recent funding round, Getahead's founder, Sam McNamara, was able to secure investments from two members of Tinder's founding team - Jonathan Badeen, co-founder, and Rosette Pambakian, former marketing and communications head.
Combined, their investment represents a growing recognition that the process of job applications is an area of recruitment that is ripe for potential innovation and disruption.
There are always necessities in the labour market - hiring and firing being one of them. With that comes the need for structures that allow employers to list jobs and potential applicants to submit applications for roles.
Traditionally, job applications have often been used in several different formats - for large employers looking to navigate the realm of highly qualified candidates or for smaller businesses strategically selecting a few outstanding applicants.
One of traditional employment markets' necessities is also one of its key challenges: the need to communicate in a specific standard and format.
This can inadvertently limit an organisation's ability to be diverse and inclusive, as traditional job application processes can sometimes actively disadvantage applicants that have a disability or are from diverse backgrounds.
Improving the ability of job applicants to connect to opportunities in new ways could begin to tackle the challenges that exist when hiring currently.
Instead of putting someone through a process that requires large amounts of text and writing (something which might not even apply to the job they're going for), finding ways to simplify the recruitment process for employers and employees alike could be incredibly beneficial for businesses.
Consider the fact that the Australian unemployment rate is 4%, according to data published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics earlier this year.
By finding new ways to connect job seekers with new opportunities, there's potential to improve recruitment processes, while also contributing to change at a national scale.
Consider, for example, the job application process for a role like team member in a supermarket. You may be required to hand in a resume, provide some character references, attend an interview, and on occasion, participate in a trial shift.
These processes are different across every organisation, and no two businesses have the same hiring process. This can, in part, impede job accessibility - for some roles, it can take many months to hear back from recruitment teams.
In addition, these processes don't always showcase highly transferable soft skills in a way that is meaningful for a role. As a result, there can sometimes be a mismatch between what's been written on a job application, compared to a candidate's true workplace performance.
Soft skills, such as being able to think critically and communicate with others, are essential
for many roles. For example, in a retail role, such as in a supermarket, soft skills like communication and teamwork are critical to maintaining a positive relationship between employees and customers.
Conventional job applications, however, don't consider a candidate's personality. While interviews, to some extent, can be effective at screening out applicants that don't align with company culture, they can also allow for key credentials to be missed.
Having a way for employees to share their own views on things such as customer service, or to talk about an experience they've had while working, can be a simple, yet powerful way to showcase soft skills, and demonstrate a team member's ability to get the job done.
On Getahead, prospective job applicants sign up to a platform that operates with similar principles to that of contemporary dating apps.
Instead of putting in a cover letter (which the app explicitly bans), applicants create a profile that showcases their skills. For a retail worker, it may be talking about a customer service experience they helped with, for a barista, it may be showcasing their ability to create latte art.
When they're actually applying for jobs, the process is also a little different.
Instead of looking through a set of key criteria, employees can nominate what's important to them - perhaps it's flexible working, or the ability to take parental leave.
These values then form a profile that can be matched with employers that share those values. Instead of filling out complex applications, it then simply becomes a matter of swiping right and starting a conversation.
This can help to streamline the application process. Rather than a recruiter asking you to share an experience, they may already be able to see that information on a profile, alongside a demonstration of some of the skills that an applicant has.
This helps to reduce the amount of repeat questions across applicants, while also really getting to the heart of the application process for both recruiters and job seekers alike.
It's an exciting time in recruitment, as Getahead's new ideas continue to reimagine the job application process. After all, if you can get to potential employees and connect them with the people that want to hire them, isn't that a win-win for everyone involved?
