6 signs your website may need some maintenance

In today's day and age, the power of an online presence is paramount to retaining existing customers and bringing in new ones, and it is also a valuable avenue that supports the growth of your business or venture.
Having an online presence can take a variety of forms, including social media, a blog, a website, or a LinkedIn profile.
A website, in particular, is arguably the most essential form of an online presence, as it tells people exactly what you do, how you do it, and offers essential information such as your services and contact details.
Why must you have a website, though?
Without a doubt, a website provides credibility for your brand. It cures the worries people have about the legitimacy of the product you are offering.
Websites created with search engine optimisation (SEO) in mind give your business or project the best possible chance at appearing in search engine results. SEO practices include using keywords in your content, maintaining a user-friendly experience, and using supporting links to provide authority.
These strategies will make it easier to let people in on the product you are offering, which can increase your customer base drastically.
With the daily influx and creation of new information, the importance of website support and maintenance cannot be undermined.
Website maintenance is the regular checking, updating, and preservation of your website.
With good SEO mechanisms in place, your website might attract a record number of visitors, and your bounce rate (the percentage of visitors only visiting one page of your site) could be at an all-time low with unprecedented sales.
Once you have implemented your SEO tactics, you will still need to look after and maintain your website on an ongoing basis, as one mishap can be detrimental. For instance, when your content management software is out of date, it can leave your site vulnerable to hacks, putting your information at risk.
Here are six signs that indicate that your website could use some upkeep:
A link is considered to be broken when it points to a page on your website that does not exist, usually resulting in a '404 error' page.
This happens for reasons such as deleted webpages, moved webpages without updated links, and typos in URLs.
The effects of broken links include a negative user experience, a loss of organic website traffic, and lower search engine rankings.
The server hosting your site is crucial to the overall performance of your website.
Inadequate hosting plans, overcrowded servers, or geographic distance from the user can impede the server's capability to offer a smooth sail through the site.
When there is a server issue, it is often displayed as a '5xx status' code. There are a variety of server code errors. A 500 internal server error is a generic error that indicates that the server encountered an unexpected condition that prevented it from fulfilling the request. There are multiple variations of these codes:
'501 not implemented' signifies that the server does not support the functionality required to fulfil the request.
'502 bad gateway' is an error that occurs when a server acting as a gateway or proxy receives an invalid response from an upstream server.
'503 service unavailable' indicates that the server is temporarily unable to handle the request due to being overloaded or undergoing maintenance.
'504 gateway timeout' is an error that occurs when a server acting as a gateway or proxy does not receive a timely response from an upstream server.
It is recommended that you schedule website maintenance if your users report any of these errors.
Smartphones bring a form of convenience to everyone, so if your website is not working efficiently on mobile devices, it is high time you book a maintenance check.
Essential elements of a mobile-friendly website include a responsive design, fast loading times, touch-friendly navigation, readability, and simplified formatting.
In a fast-paced digital world, users tend to expect quick results when they're exploring online. A slow website might be due to a variety of reasons, which maintenance can identify and rectify quickly.
Again, with slow loading times, the SEO is negatively impacted, and the ranking of the website is drastically reduced.
Images are crucial components of websites, they provide visual appeal and break up overwhelming chunks of text.
When image files are large, they tend to increase the size of your web pages, which consequently leads to slower load times.
With appropriate maintenance, your website remains visually appealing while loading more efficiently.
Outdated content often presents a negative image of the brand, it also significantly impacts visitor engagement and SEO rankings.
Keeping your content relevant does not entail the mere removal of old data, but also keeping your pages updated with new insights, information, and relevant trends that resonate with your audience.
Some strategies to help keep your content current include performing regular content audits, updating and repurposing, planning for regular reviews, engaging with trends, and accommodating user feedback.
Websites are a crucial part of our online presence; meticulous care must be given to their maintenance to avoid security vulnerabilities and a reduced user experience.
At the rate at which the internet is evolving and cyber threats are booming, there is a need for vigilant and proactive approaches to ensuring your website remains an effective, safe, and engaging platform for your audience. Neglecting to maintain your website or pages can lead to indelible consequences for your business or venture.
