Diet culture decoded: What is an 'almond mum'?

From their names to their overall prevalence in the notion of health and wellness, diets can be seen as empowering or taboo, depending on who you ask.
Australians have access to a wide range of fresh fruit, vegetables, and meat, which allows many of us to pick and choose what we'd like to eat.
In reality, that creates an interesting paradox - while many of us could choose fresh poultry in Australia, we find ourselves turning to highly processed products, such as chicken nuggets instead.
Combine this with dangerous food behaviours and attitudes, such as food shaming, lack of education, and negative conversations around food, and a toxic pool of negativity and misconceptions forms - where the notion of almond moms and negative diet culture gets a foothold in ordinary food consumption.
How can we begin to form a better relationship with the food we eat, and what are the consequences if we choose to ignore these challenges?
Firstly, let's consider the role that parents have in shaping the perceptions of a child.
Often, our parents are larger-than-life, influential figures who are present for a significant part of our early developmental years. Our diets are largely dependent on what they feed us, and our behaviours around food are influenced by the way our parents respond to it.
Most parents want the best for their children, but unfortunately when it comes to food, despite best intentions, actual behaviours and attitudes that are passed on are not always healthy.
This influence can have long-lasting consequences.
Take, for example, a child who is raised on a diet of highly processed foods, which have been linked to weight gain and health concerns - because a parent is forced to work excessive hours to mitigate the cost of living and provide food on the table - as a result of the consequences of choice, a child in that particular situation may be more likely to experience negative health outcomes.
Conversely, a parent who provides a child with a balanced and healthy diet may find that other factors impact what they eat, such as attitudes around the dinner table and the treatment of food consumption by other family members.
Coined by a viral TikTok, the #AlmondMom hashtag refers to a clip from the reality show The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In the clip, which is more than a decade old, model Gigi Hadid calls her mom, Yolanda, who's in the hospital, recovering from a recent surgery.
When Gigi mentions over the call that she's not feeling particularly well and has had only half an almond to eat, Yolanda provides advice that has been roundly criticised by nutritional experts, suggesting to Gigi that she should eat a couple more almonds and "chew them really well".
Yolanda's advice, while it might have been well-meaning, is a prime example of an almond mom. It's an example of a parent who may have found themselves overly invested in so-called diet culture and, instead of teaching their children valuable nutritional habits, promote risky, unhealthy, and sometimes dangerous behaviours.
Poor nutritional habits can lead to poor health outcomes - this is well documented. When a parent chooses to be an almond mom, they are, in essence, normalising poor health behaviours. When combined with shame, disappointment, and other negative behavioural characteristics, almond mom parenting can lead to conditions such as disordered eating.
Ultimately, we should ask, "how can we start instilling positive eating habits in children?" Sadly, it's not as simple as walking into a room, putting up a food pyramid, and declaring it the new norm.
However, there are strategies and tools that we can use to help promote positive eating around children to help develop and promote behaviours that will continue to benefit them into adulthood.
Often, those ideas start with small things. These small steps will be different for all families - what works for one family may not work for another.
For example, a simple thing such as having a shared dinnertime can be a great way to develop positive eating habits. This can be helpful for children who are starting to develop routines - something that can be vital when they eventually join the workforce.
It's important that these shared moments are a little flexible - after all, there are times when you aren't home at the same time each night.
For some, instilling positive eating habits is about making a meal fun and exciting. As children, you may remember some of the interesting ways that your parents made food - perhaps it was the shapes that your sandwiches were cut in.
Much like latte art, the different ways that food is presented can make what we consume fun, as well as functional.
Ultimately, to positively impact our children, it is important not to embrace the trends of being an almond mom. Instead of being affixed to diet culture, we should consider how to foster positive food expectations and harness those learnings through childhood and beyond.
Tackling diet culture can be tough, and it will undoubtedly take time. At the end of the day, embracing these challenges together can help develop a positive relationship with food.
With the significant health-related consequences of improper nutrition and food habits, it's important that we set the next generation of eaters up to succeed.
So, next time you see a video on TikTok about promoting an unhealthy diet - don't get sucked in, instead, sit down and talk about what healthy looks like for you - and how you can make that possible.
Support is available if any of the topics in this article have raised stress or concern for you. If you need to seek support, please reach out to the available resources.
This information is of a general nature only and should not be regarded as specific to any particular situation. Readers are encouraged to speak with their GP and seek appropriate medical advice based on their personal circumstances.
