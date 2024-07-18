The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Comfort and convenience in Delacombe

By Feature Property
July 19 2024 - 8:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Comfort and convenience in Delacombe
Comfort and convenience in Delacombe
  • 15 Menhennet Drive, Delacombe
  • Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Carparks 2
  • $535,000 - $555,000
  • Agency:PRDnationwide Ballarat
  • Agent: Penny Shields 0418 545 794
  • Inspect: Saturday, 1.15pm - 1.45pm

Introducing a modern and stylish residence, perfectly designed to meet the needs of a young growing family or a busy working couple.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.