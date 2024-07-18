Comfort and convenience in Delacombe

Introducing a modern and stylish residence, perfectly designed to meet the needs of a young growing family or a busy working couple.
The spacious open plan kitchen and dining area are equipped with high-quality stainless steel appliances, including gas and electric cooking, a dishwasher and split system cooling.
There is also gas central heating throughout, ensuring comfort all year-round.
This inviting space seamlessly transitions into a separate, spacious formal lounge, perfect for entertaining or unwinding after a long day.
All three bedrooms feature built-in robes for ample storage. The main bedroom is a private retreat, complete with a walk-in robe and ensuite.
The family bathroom is generously sized, with a separate shower and bath.
A well-appointed laundry has external access and plenty of storage.
Enjoy the tranquility of the established gardens and lawn surrounding the property, providing a serene outdoor space for relaxation and play.
Positioned on a corner block, the property has rear access, making it ideal for storing your caravan or additional vehicles.
With rear access and a remote door, the double garage provide secure parking and additional storage.
Situated in a popular and family-friendly area, it is in close proximity to schools, shopping centers, dining options and recreational facilities.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.