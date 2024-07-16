The Courier
Celsius Ballarat PTY LTD cops five figure fine after 'relentless' bullying

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
July 16 2024
Ballarat Law Courts where Celsius Ballarat PTY LTD pleaded guilty to Workover Authority charges on July 16, 2024. Picture by Adam Trafford
Ballarat Law Courts where Celsius Ballarat PTY LTD pleaded guilty to Workover Authority charges on July 16, 2024. Picture by Adam Trafford

Heating and cooling business Celsius Ballarat PTY LTD has copped a five-figure fine after pleading guilty to failing to maintain a safe working environment for a 17-year-old apprentice who was spat-on, abused and hanged from a noose by older employees.

BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

