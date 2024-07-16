Celsius Ballarat PTY LTD cops five figure fine after 'relentless' bullying

Heating and cooling business Celsius Ballarat PTY LTD has copped a five-figure fine after pleading guilty to failing to maintain a safe working environment for a 17-year-old apprentice who was spat-on, abused and hanged from a noose by older employees.
Magistrate Letizia Torres said the company's directors should have been "far more" aware of this abuse when sentencing Celsius Ballarat PTY LTD to pay a $10,000 fine without conviction.
"[The victim] was vulnerable due to age and lack of workplace experience," she said.
"He was required to work in different locations without support from the owners.
"He was bullied relentlessly and reported it after the hanging when he could no longer endure it."
On July 16, 2024, the Ballarat Magistrates' Court heard the young apprentice faced relentless bullying from several Celsius Ballarat PTY LTD employees between mid-2022 and February 16, 2023.
During this period, the 17-year-old was subjected to numerous physical assaults, which included being spat-on, put in headlocks, being shot with a nail gun, and having things thrown at him.
He was also routinely abused by his coworkers, who taunted him about his dead dad, and made sexually harassing comments about him and his mother.
On one occasion, the teenager had a bucket of water and paint thrown over him on a cold day, and also had his hair cut by one of his co-workers.
The young apprentice was reluctant to report the bullying for fear of repercussions, but eventually came forward after the older men hanged him from a noose and he briefly stopped breathing.
During Tuesday's hearing, video evidence of harassment was played to court, which depicted the 17-year-old being repeatedly abused and assaulted.
This included him being put in headlocks and having his face pulled towards his tormentor's crotch.
The entirety of the abuse occurred when Celsius Ballarat PTY LTD's two directors were absent, and it's not alleged they were aware of the bullying until it was formally reported in February 2023.
A subsequent Victorian Workcover Authority investigation found the company did not have systems in place managing inappropriate behaviour, and there was no formal process where employees could report allegations.
Celsius Ballarat PTY LTD's directors have implemented procedures to deal with bullying and harassment since the abuse came to light.
In addition to the Workcover Authority charges, three of the businesses employees have faced criminal proceedings.
Two of the men pleaded guilty to offences, while another of the bullies was found guilty of two charges at a contested hearing and will be sentenced in August.
Celsius Ballarat PTY LTD's defence lawyer said the company's directors had been unaware of the workplace bullying that took place, and it was common for small businesses to not have formal reporting procedures.
"These are not sophisticated or highly organised people," the lawyer said regarding the company's administrative procedures.
They also said the business had been operating for the past 30 years, during which time they had employed about 20 apprentices, but were now barred from doing so.
This was having a negative financial effect on the business, the lawyer said, and the director's were currently applying to be able to employ apprentices again.
Regarding the fine the company would receive, Celsius Ballarat PTY LTD's lawyer said it had operated at a loss over the past three years, which included a deficit of almost $207,000 in 2024 alone.
They also said the company's directors had cooperated with the criminal investigation and were remorseful for what had happened.
Ms Torres concluded the hearing by saying the young worker's vulnerability should have been "obvious" to Celsius Ballarat PTY LTD's directors.
"The company was small enough that they should have been far more aware of what was happening," she said.
After the hearing, WorkSafe health and safety executive director Sam Jenkin said in a statement the behaviour of the apprentice's co-workers was "inexcusable".
"This young man should have been able to rely on his employers and co-workers for support and guidance, instead he has suffered an absolutely harrowing introduction to working life," he said.
"(I)t is up to employers to ensure there are proper procedures in place to prevent inappropriate workplace behaviours and to put a stop to it where it does occur."
