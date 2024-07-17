Time to spice up your winter life as 'south side spots' band together

THE plan is to keep you moving, keep you mingling and keep you embracing the depths of Ballarat winter.
South side business owners are banding together for a progressive neighbourhood party of sorts. They did so for on a balmy evening for Christmas and now they want to help people spice up their life in the dark and cold.
Get Spicy on the South Side is a foodie shopping adventure on the outskirts of the city in which four shop stops - The Crafty Squirrel, Saltbush Kitchen, Hattie and the Wolf and Cornerstone Cafe - are vying to get people pulling on their winter coats and walking the neighbourhood for a fun evening out.
Saltbush Kitchen owner Brigid Corcoran said their first south side event in the summer had an amazing turnout and, having seen the turnout for White Night in early June, they hoped people would be willing to get back out and enjoy the cold.
"We want people to embrace the weather we're having in Ballarat. Obviously the theme we went with was warming," Ms Corcoran said. "...This is about keeping people moving around and having a good time."
For those out to explore, each shop stop has teamed up with a spicy food offering, each with their own take on the theme.
The Crafty Squirrel's Morgan Wills has called in a food van for the first time with The Paella Guy to serve up cinnamon churros and chocolate dipping sauce.
Urquhart Street neighbour Saltbush Kitchen has The Hardies Hillbillies firing up some music while Kittelty's has pop-up coffee and cake while Chepstowe Vineyard will bring the wines, Lucky and James the chocolate with Saltbush bushfood tastings doing the rounds.
Further around in South Street, Hattie and the Wolf are turning up the heat with a hot spice theme in partnership with Nomad Chilli Company and mulled wine gin from Mrs Baker's Stillhouse.
Next door at the Cornerstone Cafe is Eastern Spice and the chance to drop by for Middle Eastern cuisine.
Ms Wills has made an old-school neighbourhood letterbox drop to invite everyone along but said the night out was open to anyone, regardless of their suburb of residence.
She said the response had been promising.
Ms Wills said each business' customer base had plenty in common and hopefully some customers might get to enjoy a new find and place to shop.
Prizes are on offer for people who make a purchase at all four stops.
Get Spicy on the South Side celebrations are on Saturday, July 20, from 4-7pm.
