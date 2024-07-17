The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Events

Time to spice up your winter life as 'south side spots' band together

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
July 17 2024 - 3:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hattie and the Wolf's Bianca Flint, The Crafty Squirrel's Morgan Wills and Saltbush Kitchen Brigid Corcoran are teaming up with The Cornerstone Cafe to active their 'south side' neighbourhood for a foodie shopping event. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Hattie and the Wolf's Bianca Flint, The Crafty Squirrel's Morgan Wills and Saltbush Kitchen Brigid Corcoran are teaming up with The Cornerstone Cafe to active their 'south side' neighbourhood for a foodie shopping event. Picture by Lachlan Bence

THE plan is to keep you moving, keep you mingling and keep you embracing the depths of Ballarat winter.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.