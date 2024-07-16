'It was easy': Former restaurant owner defrauds trustees out of huge sum

A former Ballarat restaurant owner turned disability worker has been described as having an "insatiable gambling addiction" after he defrauded Victoria's State Trustees out of $44,851.
Benjamin Kulman, 30, pleaded guilty in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on July 16, 2024, to multiple charges of obtaining property by deception.
At the time of the offences, Kulman was working for Melba Support Services in Ballarat, where he managed support payments.
Between January 2022 and March 2023, the 30-year-old falsified 10 invoices, which were in the name of multiple Ballarat businesses, but with his bank details attached.
These invoices were then paid to Kulman from three separate Victorian State Trustee accounts.
Kulman made a further four efforts to defraud the State Trustees out of $13,358, but these were unsuccessful.
When arrested in relation to the offences, Kulman said it had been easy to steal the money as he didn't have a manager, and he had descended onto a "slippery slope" where he couldn't stop.
He also told officers he has a "pretty bad gambling problem", and wanted to pay the money back.
"It was just something I got away with," he said during the interview.
"It was easy, it was dumb, but too easy."
During Tuesday's hearing, Kulman's lawyer said his client hadn't defrauded vulnerable people out of their personal funds, as the State Trustee's had borne the losses.
They also said Kulman had committed the crime to fund an "insatiable gambling addiction", which had also cost him about $200,000 of his own money.
The lawyer then detailed their client's personal circumstances, which included a "not ideal" childhood, before becoming a chef and opening a Ballarat restaurant with his former partner.
When this relationship broke down the business was sold, and Kulman transitioned to working in the disability sector.
He wasn't there to hurt, harm or deceive the people he was working with.- Lawyer for Benjamin Kulman
The 30-year-old's lawyer said this had become a "calling" for him, and the fraudulent behaviour wasn't representative of his entire time working in the industry.
They also said their client was determined to payback all the money he had stolen.
"He wasn't there to hurt, harm or deceive the people he was working with," they said.
"That he did, that's the result of a personal tragedy."
Magistrate Letizia Torres adjourned the matter to allow Kulman time to begin paying back the stolen funds, and for further defence submissions.
Kulman will return to court on August 19.
