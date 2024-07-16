How our road resurfacing stacks up: state figures revealed

It's Emily Sweet, managing editor, with a selection of today's top stories from our newsroom.
State reporter Ben Silvester revealed yesterday that state government spending on Victorian road resurfacing has plummeted in 2023-24 after the Transport Department ditched its repair targets for the year.
As one of the major issues plaguing the region, figures released by Roads Minister Melissa Horne in Parliament showed road resurfacing spending had dropped from $201.4 million in 2022-23 to $37.6 million in 2023-24.
Ben breaks the data down to reveal how the Grampians region stacks up.
Meanwhile, heating and cooling business Celsius Ballarat PTY LTD has copped a five-figure fine after pleading guilty to failing to maintain a safe working environment for a 17-year-old apprentice who was spat on, abused and hanged from a noose by older employees.
Court reporter Bryan Hoadley was in court for the sentencing, which you can read in full, below.
And in sport, reporter Rachel Jackson speaks to three men from the billiards and snooker association and why they love the game more than ever.
- Emily Sweet, managing editor.
