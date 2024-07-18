Own a popular city cafe

After many happy years trading on Ballarat's busy Sturt Street, the owners of Homeground Cafe are selling the business so they can retire.
The perfect opportunity for a husband and wife (or any other business savvy couple), this is the chance to take the reigns of this popular hospitality venue.
The business occupies a fabulous position on Sturt Street, with plenty of pedestrian traffic.
Positioned near the Commonwealth Bank, there is good street parking available outside the venue and on nearby streets.
Offering easy trading hours, Homeground Cafe provides take away options, while also offering excellent inside dining and footpath seating. They also manage plenty of function orders.
There is also the opportunity to make any improvements as you see fit, with a terrific kitchen set up to get you started.
With a long lease and cheap rent, don't miss this opportunity to follow your dreams. Contact the agency today for more information and to arrange an inspection.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.