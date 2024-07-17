Remembering Albert and Maree a decade after MH17 tragedy

The heightened emotions is what Sunbury president Jack Medcraft remembers most - and the shock that took "a couple of weeks to sink in".
Ten years have passed since Sunbury took to the field to play against Redan in the hours after Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 was shot down over the Ukraine. Eastern Lions Albert and Maree Rizk were among the 298 passengers who died on board.
Two black armbands were worn by each of the Sunbury players in the Ballarat Football Netball League clash.
Sunbury president Jack Medcraft said it was a moving day for all who were there.
"It was one of those really highly emotional days," he said. "I think a lot of people were shocked to be honest when they went there, and it took a couple of weeks to sink in."
This weekend, once more against Redan at Clarke Oval, Medcraft said the players would be wearing a different-coloured band in recognition of Albert and Maree.
"We might wear a coloured arm band," he said. "An orange or yellow one just to say we remember you."
Sunbury will hold a memorial gathering to share their memories of Albert and Maree over a few drinks on Thursday evening July 17.
"It's recognition of who we lost," Medcraft said. "They were very integral members of the club."
Albert was a club committee member and Maree helped out with the canteen.
While their son James Rizk may not have played footy for Sunbury in a number of years, he has lasting connections with those still involved at the club.
Medcraft's memories of Albert stretch back over many years - Albert dated Medcraft's sister back in the '70s.
"We called him John Travolta," he said. "He was a cool cat."
Albert and Medcraft were reunited when they moved to Sunbury, where their sons became best mates.
"I think the fondest memory I have is standing at Eastern Oval watching Sunbury beat Redan in the grand final and being there with James and we hugged each other afterwards," he said.
"Our sons got together and were really happy with winning the game and it was just like a big family thing."
The Australian and Dutch governments say Russia is legally responsible for the incident. Russia has denied any involvement, despite three men being convicted of murder by a Dutch court in 2022. The men are unable to be extradited.
"We've moved on [from that]," Medcraft said. "We've remembered them but we're not going to let [the incident] take over our life."
"But I would say that it would be nice to see the culprits and Putin admit to what they did."
Medcraft said a situation such as this was an important reminder of the sense of community fostered by country footy clubs.
"Football clubs are like a family," he said. "Everyone talks to everyone, they all have problems, you get them, you take them in and try and help them and then when something like this happens, it just shows what a football club is really about."
