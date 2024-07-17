Ballarat's first track Paralympian since 2000 is going to Paris

When Sam Rizzo started competing in the wheel-race about 10 years ago, his goal was to make the Paralympic team.
At 23 years-old, Rizzo's dream has become a reality.
Athletics Australia has announced he will make his debut in August, representing the nation in the track and field team at the 2024 Paris Paralympics.
"It's really nice to tick off a goal that I've been working really hard to reach over many years," he said.
Rizzo is Ballarat's first Paralympian on the track since wheel-racer Greg Smith, who won Paralympic gold in the 2000 Sydney Games in the 800m, 1500m and 5000m T52 events.
In February, Rizzo sliced fours seconds off Kurt Fearnley's record in the T54 1500 metre wheel-race at the World Para Grand Prix in Dubai.
The record had stood for 12 years.
It was Rizzo's first A-qualifying time, and a record he had been one second away from at the Paris World Championships in 2023.
"Last year in Paris [at the World Championships] in the 1500m I got close to it," Rizzo said. "I knew it was there in the tank. I was able to get in a good race, get a good wheel and go flat out, and I managed to sneak under the time."
Rizzo was one of the 24 athletes who were announced on Wednesday July 16 by Australian chef de mission Kate McLoughlin in a ceremony held online.
The athletes joined the eight track and field competitors who were selected in April.
"Whether it's your seventh Games, like our amazing co-captain Angie Ballard, or your very first, the pride and expectation that comes with representing Australia is something I know all the athletes we've named today will rise to and treasure," McLoughlin said.
