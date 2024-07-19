Four ways Christians Bus Tours offers a unique experience

Christians Bus Tours family-owned and operated business is dedicated to offering unique and enjoyable holidays across Australia.

Take a luxury coach tour like no other with Christians Bus Tours.

The family-owned and operated business is dedicated to offering unique and enjoyable holidays across Australia from multiple bases in Victoria.

Christians Bus operates school bus and public services, coach hire and school excursions with the tours and trips section of the business growing extensively over the past five years.

Here are just four reasons why Christians Bus Tours has proved to be so popular with customers and what makes them unique.

One: Comfort the priority with pick up

One: Comfort the priority with pick up

Get your holiday started as soon as you step out of your front door with the pick up service. There's no need to organise a lift with a friend or book a cab to get to the depot to board the luxury coach.

"We offer complimentary pick up for customers and everything is inclusive," Christians Bus Tours director Angus Christian said.

Comfort is also front of mind at the end of tours where customers are flown home rather than driving back.

"On the last day of travel everyone gets tired so they don't want to be sitting on a bus for 10 hours so we try to make it more comfortable for everyone by busing up and flying home," Angus said.

Two: Explore your own backyard with like-minded people

Two: Explore your own backyard with like-minded people

Tour options cover various parts of Australia with timeframes and budgets to suit almost everyone.

Holidays start from around $3,500 with destinations including Norfolk Island, Lord Howe Island, King Island, Flinders Island, silo tours, garden tours, Sapphire Coast, Thredbo and the Blue Mountains.

"You don't need to go overseas to enjoy a holiday, you can travel your own backyard with a small group of like-minded people," Angus said.

Three: Bespoke itineraries with specialised elements

Three: Bespoke itineraries with specialised elements

These aren't cookie-cutter style or off-the-shelf itineraries. They are customised by the experienced team who aim to give their customers the best experience possible.

This includes unique elements like guides who come on board the bus at attractions to offer a truly individualised experience.

The itineraries also include private bookings at attractions like gardens.

"We offer our customers specialised morning teas and exclusive stops," Angus said.

Four: Family business with long history

Four: Family business with long history

Christians Bus Group has been in the bus industry since 1980 and operating since 1916.

The travel section has been operating luxury coach tours since 1982.

The trips started with taking bus loads of people to Canberra to enjoy Floriade - a flower and entertainment festival.

The resounding success of these trips had patrons ask if they had plans to do longer trips to other destinations and the tours grew from there.