The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Soft on the inside but hard on the outside, beetle's smell repels predators

By Roger Thomas
July 18 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The net-winged beetle emits a strong smelling liquid when disturbed which repels predators.
The net-winged beetle emits a strong smelling liquid when disturbed which repels predators.

The prominent toothed antennae are a feature of the net-winged beetles.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.