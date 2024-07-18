Soft on the inside but hard on the outside, beetle's smell repels predators

The prominent toothed antennae are a feature of the net-winged beetles.
Other features of this group of small to medium sized beetles are ridged wing cases and flattened legs.
The name net-winged beetle comes from the true wings hidden under the tough wing cases.
A noteworthy feature of all of them is the fact that they emit a repellent strong-smelling liquid when disturbed.
This, and the fact that they are distasteful, means that predators such as birds and spiders rarely tackle them a second time.
There are many other similar-looking species of beetles and other insects of the same shape and colour that mimic these distasteful beetles, thus avoiding predation too.
However, the mimicry rarely extends to ridged wing-cases and toothed antennae. Most of these mimics are wholly red-brown in colour.
Many net-winged beetles are reddish-brown, although some are brighter coloured, and some are totally black. Others, like the one pictured, are a combination of colours.
Despite their tough ridged wing cases, their bodies are soft.
They belong to the family Lycidae, sometimes known as lycid beetles.
Their larvae are well-covered with small, armour like plates for protection from predators.
This might indicate that the larvae do not have the same repellent taste and smell as the adults.
