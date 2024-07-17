Residents fear being swamped with insurance blowout after flood map update

Residents across Ballarat are facing increased insurance fees and plummeting property values after their addresses has been reclassified as being in high-risk flooding areas.
In June, City of Ballarat sent letters to affected residents, which informed them the 2019 flood mapping of 11 waterways across the city was being updated.
A version of the new map has since been published on the council's MySay web page to the consternation of many homeowners.
After a community consultation event at Ballarat Town Hall on July 11, 2024, several residents shared their concerns with The Courier, but did not disclose their addresses, as they didn't want to draw attention to where new flood zones were located.
Paula Cameron said she was now located in a high risk zone, but, in five years living in her home, she had never experienced flooding.
She now fears her insurance will go up while her property value decreases because of this new classification.
While her property hasn't flooded, Ms Cameron said there were storm water issues in her area that were more important to address than flood mapping.
"Existing buildings need storm water looked at," she said.
"We have storm water issues, it's an old place, so keep up with it."
Additionally, Ms Cameron said drainage was "definitely" worse since new developments were built nearby, which was adding to the problem.
She also criticised the council's July 11 consultation night, which she said was at an inconvenient time, and didn't ease her concerns in any way.
"This is bullshit," she said.
"Who can make it at 4pm when they're working?
"Transparency is a big word these days and I don't think Ballarat council has given any thought to this."
Another resident who attended the event, Jarrod Coyles, said he lived near the Redan Creek, but it "didn't make a lot of sense" he had been put in a red danger zone.
"I'm blocked not particularly low, so there's something else going on," he said.
"That's what triggered it for me [to come to the consultation], and just concerns about insurance and the flow on effects of something like that."
In addition to increased costs, Mr Coyles said he feared the new flood mapping would also limit future development of his block.
When asked if he thought storm water drainage was an issue in the area, Mr Coyles said he believed council paid more attention to certain suburbs.
"There are particular areas that you might consider as less privileged that are more flooded," he said.
"I'm sure there's other areas that have had more flooding [and] that's been resolved."
Despite his concerns, Mr Coyles said the community consultation had been useful for understanding the process council had undertaken.
"I'm into the science of climate [change], so I can see that this is something that needed to be done to prep for it," he said.
"The conversation with the people who actually did the mapping is a really interesting thing, because you get a bit of feedback."
In a statement to The Courier, City of Ballarat director development and growth Natalie Robertson said valuable feedback was received at the consultation night, and council would continue to work closely with residents.
She said the updated modelling would help residents and businesses to manage flood risks, and would allow the council to make improved planning decisions.
Ms Robertson also said the council were undertaking flood protection works in multiple Ballarat locations, including investing $5 million in a storm water drainage basin in Sebastopol.
"Drainage and flood mapping are key components when developing Precinct Structure Plans in our growth areas, as well as our structure plans for infill growth," she said.
"Infrastructure planning is always aligned with our growth aspirations."
Ms Robertson did not respond to The Courier's questions regarding potential increases in resident's insurance costs, but the City of Ballarat's MySay website states insurance companies use a separate system, the National Flood Information Database, to assess flooding risks.
"This national flood database is based on the most up-to-date flood studies, rather than flood overlays," it states.
