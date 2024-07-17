The Courier
Residents fear being swamped with insurance blowout after flood map update

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
Updated July 17 2024 - 6:57pm, first published 4:24pm
Flooding in Ballarat after heavy rain in October 2022. Picture by Kate Healy
Flooding in Ballarat after heavy rain in October 2022. Picture by Kate Healy

Residents across Ballarat are facing increased insurance fees and plummeting property values after their addresses has been reclassified as being in high-risk flooding areas.

BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

