Miners Rest man to fight slew of family violence allegations

A Miners Rest man accused of slamming his former partner's head into a brick wall in front of her children will fight the charges, a court has heard.
The 29-year-old man, who will not be named to avoid identifying the alleged victim, appeared remotely at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Wednesday from custody.
He was charged with a slew of family violence offences, alleged to have occurred across October and November 2023 while he was in a relationship with the alleged victim.
The first alleged incident occurred on October 14, 2023, when the couple was having an argument at their Miners Rest home.
Police said during the argument, the man berated his former partner about being a bad mother, to which she hit him with a vacuum cleaner she was using.
The 29-year-old man was then alleged to have grabbed the woman by the throat and thrown her onto a bed, strangling her before letting go.
Another alleged family violence incident was said to have occurred on November 12, 2023, when the man and his former partner were having an argument in a car while driving to Creswick from Ballarat.
Police said the man was angry at the woman for spending the day in Geelong with her children.
During the argument, the man allegedly yelled at the woman, ripped her hat off and spat in her face. The woman jumped out of the moving car to get away from him.
The court heard once the woman returned to the car, she received a text from her mother stating "I don't hear from you in 10 minutes I am calling the police ''.
The man allegedly demanded to see the woman's phone, and grabbed the back of her head, slamming it into the centre console.
He then allegedly got into the back seat of the car and poured milk onto her, before grabbing her phone and throwing it into the bushes.
Police alleged the man then continued yelling and jumped onto the bonnet of the car, kicking the car's doors.
The next day the pair allegedly had another argument, where the woman threw an egg at the man's car.
Police said the man ran at the woman and grabbed her by the back of her hair, smashing her face into a brick wall multiple times while her children watched.
The abuse was said to have continued later into the night, with the man strangling the woman until she couldn't breathe after she refused to have sex with him.
The woman and her children left the property the morning after to stay at a relative's house.
Police further alleged on November 18, 2023, the man sent a photo to the woman's daughter of bathroom tiles covered in blood.
The man's former partner returned to the Miners Rest address that day, and found blood through the hallway and the man sitting with a knife and shotgun, threatening self-harm.
Multiple similar family violence incidents were alleged in early January 2024, until the police came to arrest the man on the morning of January 12, 2023.
The court was told the man's former partner slammed the door on officers' faces when they arrived at the address, and locked a back door so they couldn't enter.
The officers saw the man sticking his head out of a side window at the house, and approached, where the man allegedly tried to shut the window on officers.
In an ensuing struggle, police alleged the man smashed the window with both hands, causing the glass to shatter and cut both the man and a police officer on the other side.
The man was found in a bedroom and taken outside of the property in handcuffs.
An ambulance was called due to his injuries, and the man's former partner came outside to speak to him as he was being arrested.
During this, police alleged the man attempted to run from police, making it a couple of streets from the property before he was caught and taken back to the hospital, where he refused treatment.
At Wednesday's hearing, the court heard the man intended to fight the 48 charges brought against him.
There was an attempt by both the prosecution and the man's lawyer to have the eventual contested hearing moved to Melbourne - as they claimed the Ballarat Law Courts lacked the intermediary services to handle a child witness giving evidence.
However Magistrate Ronald Saines refused the application, wanting to keep the matter in Ballarat.
"In my view matters of family violence of this magnitude... should be dealt with where the offending is alleged to have occurred," the magistrate said.
"It runs very much against the grain for me to send this off to Melbourne.
"There are remote witness facilities here, there is a child witness service that repeatedly attends here in Ballarat."
The matter was booked in for a two-day contested hearing on August 7 and 8.
If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support, phone Lifeline 13 11 14. Help is also available, but not limited, via the following organisations. The key message is you are not alone.
