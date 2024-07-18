'Arsenal' of prohibited firearms, gel blasters found on rural property

An "arsenal" of imitation firearms and knives have been found on a rural property during a police search.
Five air guns, seven "gel blaster" imitation firearms, a crossbow, various knives and other illegal property were found strewn around a property in Morrisons, which police visited on May 11, 2023.
The weapons' owner, Christopher Delaney, faced the County Court in Ballarat on Tuesday to plead guilty to weapon and narcotic possession charges.
The court was told the police search started in Delaney's bedroom, where police found multiple imitation pistols, three throwing knives, 1.48g of cannabis, fired cartridge cases, gun magazines, scopes and a set of knuckle dusters.
Moving through the house, police found three imitation rifles, multiple knives, a machete, a rifle bayonet, a taser and several more spent weapon cartridges lying around.
In Delaney's shed, police found several imitation pistols, both gel blasters and ball-bearing, as well as two crossbows, five firecrackers, a red dot scope and several chainsaws, believed to be the proceeds of crime.
Seven cannabis plants, weighing a total of 1.12kg, were found in the rear yard of the property.
At Tuesday's hearing, Delaney's barrister Sandra Wendlandt said many of the weapons found at the property were old and in disrepair, with only one air rifle in working order.
"In this particular case, Mr Delaney is charged with possession without any kind of accompanying risk factors that are commonly seen with the possession of firearms," Ms Wendlandt said.
"It is a very unusual situation... the most serious part of it is the quantity of them (firearms), notwithstanding the quality of the items."
The barrister said Delaney had collected the firearms as "a cool thing to do", and had rarely used them.
Ms Wendlandt also pointed out that the weapons were left strewn around the property, and that there was no attempt to hide them or stow them away for easy access.
Judge Daniel Holding called the collection of illegal firearms "odd".
"It seems to me that the main criminality here is the lackadaisical approach to items that could be used in a crime," Judge Holding said.
"You don't necessarily get the impression that the operable firearms are of more significance than the imitation firearms."
However Judge Holding said the weapons posed a danger to the community as they could be used in a crime.
"In some ways it appears to me that it is the possession of the weapons and the gel blasters that look very nasty, if I put it that way," Judge Holding said.
"If somebody walked into a petrol station holding one of those I would have thought people would be terrified."
The matter was adjourned for Delaney to be assessed for a community corrections order.
