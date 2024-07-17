'I love history': Why Tenique is disappointed about Ballarat Train Station

Desperately needed upgrades to the Ballarat Train Station have not met the mark for some residents and Tenique Hell is determined to see a change.
Since the state government released plans for a lift and overpass at the train station, Ms Hell said she has seen many comments online against the design and this has spurred her into action.
"It made me think obviously there's some serious community concern about this, I wanted to do something," she said.
With the help of Liberal politician Joe McCraken, Ms Hell has put together a petition to urge the government to ensure the future overpass would be "heritage-sympathetic".
Ms Hell and Mr McCraken said changes to the station were needed to ensure there was disability access to each platform.
But she has wanted to see a design that was inline with the historical area around Lydiard Street.
"I love history and I love Ballarat, that is one of the reasons why I've stuck around here," Ms Hell said.
The more than $50 million project was first announced at the end of 2022.
Since the first round of designs were shared with the community at the start of June, residents and council have expressed their concerns about the proposed look.
Since becoming a mum, Ms Hell said she has been thinking about what kinds of issues she wanted to take a stand on.
"The biggest part of this for me, is to have it noted in history that I oppose this, even if it goes ahead, I opposed it," she said.
"I want my son to be able to see what Ballarat was."
Ms Hell felt there were not enough options in the state government consultation process.
"They're obviously not listening to what we want, as a community," she said.
Save our Station president Gerald Jenzen had meetings with the Level Crossing Removal Authority before the render announcements, but said it felt like the decision had already been made.
"We were given one option, that's the one that has been put forward at the moment," he said.
Mr McCraken said he wanted to see a more fleshed out plan.
Liberal transport spokesperson Matthew Guy was in Ballarat on July 17 to support the petition.
Mr Guy said the state government needed to move away from the cookie cutter approach when it came to Ballarat.
"We don't want to see railway station facilities like you'd see in Pakenham East or with respect in Deer Park," Mr Guy said.
"This is something special and unique."
The petition needs 2,000 physical signatures to qualify for a debate in parliament.
In response, a state government spokesperson said they would not take lectures from Matthew Guy.
"The designs for a new pedestrian bridge include stair and lift access to both platforms, plus a new accessible ramp and stair to the station's northern entrance, making it easier for everyone to get around the station," they said.
"The party ... will stop at nothing to cut and close the projects that the Ballarat community rely upon."
