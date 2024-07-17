Alfredton commuters to expect months of pain as road upgrades start

Commuters in Ballarat's west are facing months of delayed travel after the start of roadworks along Learmonth Street and Cuthberts Road in Alfredton.
According to signage, the works will cause delays along the highly frequented route until November 2024, which has been flagged by residents as a dangerous area.
In June 2023, a 14-year-old pedestrian was hit by a car while crossing Cuthberts Road near the intersection, and they sustained a fractured pelvis, broken arm and shoulder.
The transport department's Regional Roads Victoria website states the works will improve traffic flow and safety on Learmonth Street, between Cuthberts Road and Sturt Street.
These works will include new left and right hand-turning lanes from Cuthberts Road into Learmonth Street, a new pedestrian crossing near Beaufort Avenue and additional lights on Learmonth Street which will reportedly ease the queuing of vehicles on Cuthberts Road.
There will also be an additional right hand turn lane installed at the Learmonth Street and Sturt Street intersection.
"More than 20,000 vehicles use the Learmonth Street and Cuthberts Road intersection each day," the Regional Roads Victoria website states.
"This number will continue to increase due to significant growth and development in Ballarat's West.
"During school times, both intersections become heavily congested with motorists experiencing queuing with limited pedestrian and active travel crossing opportunities."
Upon completion of the works, the Victorian government website states there will be reduced delays and queuing during peak hours, improved pedestrian safety and better access to schools and recreational facilities.
The department of transport was contacted for an official timeline on when the roadworks will be completed, but did not respond to The Courier's questions.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.