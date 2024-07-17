Flood risk fury: residents facing higher insurance, plummeting property values

It's Emily Sweet, managing editor of The Courier with some of the top stories from our newsroom to take you into Thursday.
Reporter Bryan Hoadley speaks to residents across Ballarat who are up in arms about a change to the flood risk in their areas. The change places them in a higher-risk area and they are now facing higher insurance and dropping property values.
Read more about their situations, the council response and what they had to say in Bryan's story below.
Meanwhile, it's been 10 years since Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 was shot down over the Ukraine.
Sports reporter Rachel Jackson speaks to Sunbury Football Club president Jack Medcraft about his memories of the tragedy, which is close to home for the club. Eastern Lions' Albert and Maree Rizk were among the 298 passengers who died on board.
And the controversial upgrades to the Ballarat Train Station continue to spark community concern.
One resident, Tenique Hell, speaks to reporter Nieve Walton about why she's desperate to see change, spurred into action over the recent online comments against the design.
Helped by Liberal politician Joe McCracken, the Ballarat woman is petitioning the state government to ensure a more "heritage-sympathetic" future overpass.
Check out those stories and more, below.
Thanks for reading,
Emily Sweet, managing editor.
