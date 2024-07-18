McKay, Raven trade places in CHFL player of the year

Hepburn's Brad McKay has retaken the lead in The Courier Central Highlands Football League player of the year.
He has edged three votes clear of Carngham-Linton defender Kynan Raven.
McKay polled nine votes in a commanding display as the Burras overran Rokewood-Corindhap on Saturday.
Raven received four, but it was not enough to keep McKay at bay.
McKay and Raven have developed a break over the chasing pack with five rounds to go.
They are one 62 and 59 votes respectively, with Dunnstown tall Will Henderson and 13 back in third position.
Sean Willmott is another vote back. He remains in contention, but will need a big finish to the season.
Dunnstown's Will Henderson was the only player to poll a maximum 10 votes in round 12.
Voting will go into camera after round 13, with the winner to be announced at the CHFL best and fairest presentation night.
ROUND 12 VOTING
BUNGAREE V BUNINYONG
5-Tom Wakefield (Bung), Ben Dodd (Bung)
4-Mitch Comben (Bung), Corey Edwards (Bung)
3-Ben Simpson (Biung), Jack Robertson (Bunin)
2-Jarrod Rodgers (Bunin), James Lukich (Bung), Joel Ottavi (Bunin)
CRESWICK V WAUBRA
5-Geoff Lovett (C), Caleb Hepworth (C), Aaron Sedgwick (C)
4-Ethan Henderson (C), Marcus Hottes (C)
3-Bailey Colligan (W)
2-Jed Knights (W)
1-Darcy Jenkins (W), Ben Dolan (C)
CARNGHAM-LINTON V SKIPTON
7-Tarun Raven (CL), Declan Phillips (S)
4-Kynan Raven (CL), Ben Krol (S)
3-Matt Knight (CL), Pat Graham (S)
2-Josh Pund (CL)
SPRINGBANK V CLUNES
9-Harry Twaits (S)
6-Brant Haintz (S)
5-James Thompson (S)
4-Joel Maher (S)
2-Ryan Thompson (C), Alex Riches (C)
1-Matt Ryan (C), Pat Glanford (S)
GORDON V NEWLYN
9-Brendan Sutcliffe (G), Jordan Clampit (G)
4-Sean Willmott (N)
3-Dan Wehrung (N)
2-Ben Schiltz (G), Sam Griffiths (G)
1-Paddy Labbett (N)
DUNNSTOWN V BEAUFORT
10-Will Henderson (D)
6-Kane Dickson (D)
5-Tim Haase (B)
4-Tom Wardell (D)
3-Brad Whittaker (D)
1-Riley Adams (D), Josh McDermott (B)
ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP V HEPBURN
9-Brad McKay (H)
5-Zac Priddle (RC), Mack Rivett (RC)
4-Tom Brown (H)
3-Jordan Grant (H)
2-Dan O'Halloran (H)
1-Sean Tighe (H), Joe Clarke (H)
BALLAN V LEARMONTH
5-Blake Colley (B), Jordan Lingard (B), Jack Jarvis (B)
4-Trae Van Leth (B), Monty Judd (L)
3-Jackson Kurzman (B), Ryan Bongart (B)
1-Lachlan Conlan (B)
62-Brad McKay (Hepburn)
59-Kynan Raven (Carngham-Linton)
46-Will Henderson (Dunnstown)
45-Sean Willmott (Newlyn)
40-Blake Colley (Ballan), Tom Wakefield (Bungaree)
37-Chris Molivas (Daylesford), Declan Phillips (Skipton)
36-Alex Boyse (Daylesford), Mack Rivett (Rokewood-Corindhap)
33-Jack Robertson (Buninyong), Jacob Maddock (Skipton), Nice O'Brien (Carngham-Linton)
32-Cam Kimber (Learmonth)
31-Jacob Coxall (Buninyong), Mitch Comben (Bungaree), Tyson Scoble (Carngham-Linton), Will Green (Learmonth)
29 Brant Haintz (Springbank), Pat Graham (Skipton)
