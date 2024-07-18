CHFL: five things we learned in round 12

So much is coming out of each week now as the Central Highlands Football League finals loom.
Here's five big ticket items we learned from round 12 on Saturday, April 13.
1 - Springbank has the capability of impacting the final shape of the top eight. While the Tigers' win over Clunes was just their second victory of the season, it was like having the band back together and a taste of what they might be able to produce in the remaining games. Springbank is real danger for an ailing Newlyn on Saturday and Hepburn two weeks later.
2 - Gordon coach Brenton Payne looks certain to play when the chips are down in the finals. The "non-playing" coach is now qualified and with still so much to offer as a player there is surely no way he won't be there in an on-field role when there is so much at stake.
3 - Learmonth and Rokewood-Corindhap need "circuit-breakers" next year to make that leap from being mid-table ro playing finals. Each has picked up some top-liners over the past few seasons, but not been able to replicate Carngham-Linton's Nick O'Brien factor or Daylesford's Werribee Districts influx to trigger a leap forward.
4 - Newlyn must snap its three-game losing run against Springbank or the odds are stacked against the Cats playing finals, with games against Carngham-Linton, Bungaree and Daylesford to come.
5 - Bungaree will surely be the minor premier. A game clear with five games to play, the Demons' have encounters with three of the bottom four sides to come.
