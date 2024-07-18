This is more than making play-offs for the Miners. This is about legacy

THIS is a new era but building on a remarkable legacy.
For a reminder, you need only look to Basketball Australia's 2024 Paris Olympic Games campaign with Brian Goorjian at the helm of the Boomers and Damon Lowrey coaching the Australian women's 3x3.
Goorjian was the first coach to lead Ballarat Miners to their first conference championship in the South East Australian Basketball League, the predecessor to the modern NBL1. That title was in 1987, the Miners' second year in the SEABL.
Lowrey was a Miners star and championship player in the mid-1990s alongside the likes of Eric Cooks and Eric Hayes.
For the first time in about 20 years, Basketball Ballarat's marquee men's and women's teams have both qualified for finals. That was towards the tail of an incredible, golden era for the elite program.
This had been a time when the then-Lady Miners had been tearing through their competitors in Big V competition and, in 2003 with a strong roster core, stepped up to the SEABL challenge.
The Lady Miners missed play-offs that first SEABL year before going on to capture the SEABL championship in 2005, backed up with Australian Basketball Association national crowns in 2005 and 2006.
It is all a restructured competition and we have a new stadium now.
The Miners men earned finals for Selkirk Stadium in their first year playing home games in the new arena - but that was in 2020, the year of no-crowds and lockdowns.
This time the Miners men are on the road in an NBL1 south qualifying final against Frankston, four years after their last play-offs appearance.
But the Miners women have a remarkable chance to create history.
This is not just in the fact the women will be the first to bring finals crowds into Selkirk Stadium with an elimination final against Eltham on July 20.
This is not just in the fact the women finished stone cold bottom of the ladder in 2023, held down on a poorer percentage to Casey.
This is the first time Ballarat's marquee women's program had made finals since 2013.
What a finals series it was, too.
The women, then-named Rush and with coach Peter Cunningham, fought their way into the conference championship bout.
Abbey Wehrung was a 17-year-old who had been based at the Australian Institute of Sport.
Wehrung held her own in that title match against experienced Australian Opal Kelly Wilson.
While Wehrung has since gone on to build a Women's National Basketball League career, she has returned as a key, experienced player for the Miners women.
In this time, the Miners programs have continued to evolve and become the city's state league headline act, largely by attrition.
This reinforces how important this elite sporting pathway has become for promising talent in the region.
The community's finals expectations are high for both teams - we have been starved of watching finals action for a while.
Each team sports its own remarkable journey to finals.
The Miners men largely held their roster together for the 2024 season, led by American power-forward Tyler Rudolph. The women have effectively rebuilt their roster, retaining only a handful of new players.
Finals are tough to reach and even tougher to conquer.
Whatever happens, it is great to know we have the Miners name back in the play-offs.
