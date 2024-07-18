The Courier
'Simply unacceptable': Dramatic arrest after alleged ramming at car wash

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
Updated July 18 2024 - 1:17pm, first published 1:00pm
A 20-year-old has applied for bail in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on July 15, 2024, after allegedly ramming police cars. Picture by Adam Trafford
A dramatic Mount Clear arrest allegedly placed multiple police officers in jeopardy after their cars were repeatedly rammed by a young offender in a stolen vehicle, a court has heard.

