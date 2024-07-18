'Simply unacceptable': Dramatic arrest after alleged ramming at car wash

A dramatic Mount Clear arrest allegedly placed multiple police officers in jeopardy after their cars were repeatedly rammed by a young offender in a stolen vehicle, a court has heard.
Tyson Weekley, 20, was confronted by police on April 17, 2024, while washing an allegedly stolen Ford Falcon at Sidhu car wash in Mount Clear.
When officers noticed Weekley with the vehicle, they entered the car wash and blocked the 20-year-old from either end.
Weekley then allegedly jumped in the car, and accelerated forcefully into the vehicle behind him in an attempt to get away.
When this didn't free him, he allegedly proceeded to smash into the car in front, but became lodged between the two vehicles.
The car wash was soon engulfed in burning rubber smoke, as Weekley continued to spin the Ford Falcon's wheels.
As the 20-year-old refused to leave the vehicle, officers smashed the car's window with batons, and shot pepper spray inside.
Two passengers inside the car were then arrested, but Weekley allegedly climbed out of the vehicle and fled from the scene.
He was arrested shortly after at the nearby shopping strip on Whitehorse Road, and was allegedly found in possession of a fold out knife and various drugs including methamphetamine.
A later examination of the car found it was allegedly stolen from a Torquay address on October 2, 2023.
During a bail application on July 15, 2024, the Ballarat Magistrates' Court heard Weekley had prior convictions for stealing cars and resisting emergency workers.
Prosecutor Giles Brown said police were opposed to granting the 20-year-old bail, as if released, he would continue to put the public in danger with reckless drug fueled behaviour.
Defence lawyer Chan Park said her client should be granted bail as he was a "vulnerable" young offender, who was receiving threats while in prison.
She said Weekley had been the victim of a shooting in 2021, and had to be placed under protection in prison in relation to this incident.
Ms Park also said the 20-year-old would have stable accommodation with a family friend, and would have access to NDIS supports to help with his intellectual disability and language disorder if released.
Magistrate Guillaume Bailin said two of the police officers were "particularly vulnerable" during the alleged incident, as they had been outside of their car while Weekley was reversing back and forth.
He said the allegations against the young offender were "serious and well substantiated", and the risk of having him released into the community was "simply unacceptable".
Weekley was denied bail and will return to court on September 2, 2024.
