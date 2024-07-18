Why Luke Rosendale has all the symptoms of white-line fever

While the Miners' Luke Rosendale is one of the nicest people you could meet off the court, he admits he's "a pretty horrible guy to be around" when he steps onto the court..
As the Miners prepare for a qualifying final match-up with Frankston on Saturday night, Rosendale says he's excited to start the run he hopes will bring a championship back to Ballarat.
Rosendale said he caught white-line fever from his older brother in their hometown Echuca, where he began his basketball career at eight years-old.
"I was that little brother that always followed my older brother around with everything he did," he said. "I just really fell in love with basketball."
Since then, Rosendale has played for Bendigo and Ballarat in the NBL1 South league, and he played his first season in the NBL for South East Melbourne last season.
In his debut game for the Phoenix, Rosendale hit a couple threes with family and friends watching in the crowd.
"That was my career highlight," he said.
Last season, Rosendale was named 2023 NBL1 South youth player of the year.
It's Rosendale's first season for Ballarat. He transitioned from the Bendigo Braves after Miners' coach Luke Brennan sold him on the idea.
"(They're) a great bunch of dudes to play with," he said. "They are a lot of fun on the court and off."
"I've really have enjoyed how the club has made it super easy for us as players to just go out there and put on a really good show."
While basketball takes up most of his time, Rosedale said he's not opposed to going for a cheeky hit at the Midlands Golf Club.
"I try and play a little bit of golf when I can," he said. "Please don't ask how good I am."
Luckily, nobody's concerned about Rosendale's golfing endeavours when puts on the Miners' kit, which he's had a bit of success in this season.
Rosendale is averaging nearly 14 points per game, and has the highest average number of assists, turnovers, three-pointers and steals per-game in the team.
But don't be fooled by his relaxed demeanour off-court.
"I like to stay really relaxed and loose and have a lot of fun because I get white-line fever," he said. "Once I'm on the court, I'm a pretty horrible guy to be around."
This week's match-up is the first time for the men's team to make finals since 2019.
"Both the men's and the women's being involved in the finals is always a super positive thing," Rosendale said. "There's very few teams around the league that have been able to do it."
The Blues were victorious the last time the sides met, and Rosendale said the Miners will provide a challenge for the red-hot home side.
"They're a really good veteran team and they've won eight or nine games in a row right now," he said. "So it's on us to get a really good start and try and quiet the Frankston crowd."
Rosendale is hopeful the Miners will go all the way.
"We've had a good enough season to definitely indicate that we're for a chance," he said. "But it's very much we've got to play our best brand of basketball at the right time."
The game will tip off at 7.30pm on Saturday at Frankston.
