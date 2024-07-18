Body of missing man Luke Muscat found

Police have confirmed a body found in Landsborough on Sunday is believed to be that of missing man Luke Muscat.
Luke was last seen at a home on Burke Street, Landsborough, about 9am on Sunday, July 7, 100km north-west of Ballarat, with Luke's family, friends and police putting a call-out for the community to be on the lookout for him.
On July 11, a friend of Mr Muscat told The Courier a number of friends and family had gone out to do searches in the hope of finding him.
The searched came to an end on Sunday, July 14 after a body was found.
"Police will prepare a report for the coroner after a man was located deceased in Landsborough ..." a Victoria Police spokesperson said.
"The death is not being treated as suspicious.
"The deceased is believed to be missing Landsborough man, Luke."
If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support, phone Lifeline on 13 11 14.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.