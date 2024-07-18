The Courier
Body of missing man Luke Muscat found

By Staff Reporters
Updated July 18 2024 - 1:52pm, first published 12:37pm
The death of Landsborough man Luke Muscat is not being treated as suspicious, police said. Pictures supplied
Police have confirmed a body found in Landsborough on Sunday is believed to be that of missing man Luke Muscat.

