Sebastopol celebrating new facilities while eyes are on other key kinders

Key upgrades to the Sebastopol South Kindergarten show pride in the education on offer but more work is needed to ensure there is enough funding to meet demand across Ballarat.
The Spencer Street kindergarten has been run by Eureka Community Kindergarten Association (ECKA) for more than 10 years.
Chief executive Jo Geurts said the building was quite old and in need of an upgrade.
Improvements to classrooms, facade, change and storage rooms were important to demonstrate the pride and quality of education on offer, Ms Geurts said.
"It's important to this community that [the building] is attractive and when they come in they've got a really modern and up-to-date facility for their children," she said.
"I think families need to know that we care about the environment that we're educating their children [in]."
The project was jointly funded - $500,000 from the state government and $62,973 from the council.
The tender for the project was allocated in July 2023.
Ms Geurts said they were lucky to have so much outdoor space in Sebastopol South, a hidden gem in the suburbs.
"Many of the new centres are built in areas where the amount of spaces are quite restrictive ... we can actually have really great ball games and team games outside," she said.
The state government's rollout of pre-prep hours will be delayed as they tackle worker shortages across the state.
By 2033 students will receive 30 hours of pre-prep education, but rooms and kindergartens will need to be upgraded across the council area to meet this requirement.
The council has identified the next projects that will need funding, presumably from the state government.
They estimate upgrades in Brown Hill, Buninyong, and Delacombe will cost more than $20 million.
Wendouree MP Juliana Addison said all of these upgrades will be done in collaboration with councils and organisations like ECKA.
"They are very good at what they do, so we'll be working very closely [with them]," she said.
Ms Addison also pointed to announcements already made in the Ballymanus Estate in Alfredton and the Sebastopol Hub developments.
When asked how she was going to balance the expanded program plus population growth, Ms Addison said "this is a huge project for us in Ballarat".
She pointed to the $14 billion set aside for the Better Start Better Life program, also known as pre-prep as well as the TAFE scholarships on offer to attract more workers.
Ms Addison said improvements to facilities were an important part of attracting and keeping people in the industry in Ballarat.
"If you're coming to work each day at Sebastopol South kinder and you've got good facilities ... you're going to feel good about yourself and good about your job," she said.
"Also, it's very important that we're respectful of the job that they do and really elevate and say how important early educators are."
