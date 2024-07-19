The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Still to sink in', Rizzo's Paris dream comes true

Rachel Jackson
By Rachel Jackson
Updated July 19 2024 - 4:19pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Rizzo competes at the 2024 World Para-Athletics Championships held in Paris. Picture by Athletics Australia
Sam Rizzo competes at the 2024 World Para-Athletics Championships held in Paris. Picture by Athletics Australia

The dream has finally become a reality for Ballarat YCW athlete Sam Rizzo, who will be trading in the track at Llanberris Reserve for the world stage at the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Jackson

Rachel Jackson

Journalist

Covering sports throughout the region. Get in touch at rachel.jackson@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0427 157 515.

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.