'Still to sink in', Rizzo's Paris dream comes true

The dream has finally become a reality for Ballarat YCW athlete Sam Rizzo, who will be trading in the track at Llanberris Reserve for the world stage at the 2024 Paris Paralympics.
On the day he got the call, Rizzo had returned home to Ballarat after a training session in Melbourne - he had been made aware of the timeframe to expect the news.
It was a short phone call, but for Rizzo, it was the culmination of a long held hope.
"I don't think it's really sunk in yet to be honest," he said. "Lots of work to be done before now and when we leave, but very proud moment, and very excited."
Rizzo will represent Australia in the track and field team in the T54 1500 metre wheel race, an event he recently made the final of at the World Championships in Kobe in May.
The journey began for Rizzo when he was eight years-old, after he watched the 2008 Paralympics held in in Beijing.
He was keeping an eye out for former Paralympian Richard Colman, who he had met earlier in the year and was competing in the T53 wheel-race sprint events.
Watching the coverage was a pivotal moment in Rizzo's life.
"I thought, 'oh, that's what I want to do when I grow up'," he said.
Colman would later become Rizzo's coach sometime between 2012 and 2013, when he invited him to come give athletics a crack - Coleman remains as Rizzo's coach today.
Rizzo described their longstanding connection as "pretty special".
While Rizzo said he isn't quite where he wants to be just yet, he has enjoyed seeing the progress that has come from his hard work.
Earlier this year he overtook racing legend Kurt Fearnley's record over the distance, finishing in 2.50.84 at the Dubai World Para Athletics Grand Prix, incredibly almost four seconds quicker than the previous record.
"It first came as a bit of a shock to be honest, to get so close to his time at the Paris World Championships last year," Rizzo said at the time.
"After that, I made it my goal to focus on it and it has been a really proud moment. I'm stoked to be the first one to get it, it was such a longstanding record.
"Kurt is Kurt, you know! He's been around for a very long time, even me as a kid getting into the sport, he introduced himself and was one of my mentors."
Rizzo said the journey had been full of ups and downs.
"I do really like the journey," he said. "Seeing improvements throughout the year, and just that grind as they say, I love competing."
A career highlight for Rizzo was making his first international team at the 2018 Commonwealth Games held in the Gold Coast - the year marked a decade since he first watched Colman on the television.
Rizzo is Ballarat's first Paralympian on the track since wheel-racer Greg Smith, who competed in the 2000 Sydney Games and won gold in the 800m, 1500m and 5000m T54 events.
While Rizzo completes strength and conditioning training at the Victoria Institute of Sport, he still trains in his hometown Ballarat at venues such as the Lake Wedouree and Llanberries Reserve.
"It's where my home base and my support team is," he said.
He said businesses such as the RADCentre and MC Physio have played a major role in his largely injury-free career.
"I'm just surrounded by really good people that know what they're doing and keep me in check," he said.
Rizzo will fly straight to Paris in mid-to-late August, where he will have a little time to get settled before he competes.
"I just go in try and race smart," he said. "And see where I can go."
