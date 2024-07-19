Questions on access at swimming pool and train station

The recent decision made by the state government to place the heritage swing gates in a static position adjacent to the current modern boom gates which were going to be "temporary" is very disappointing.
The runaway Vlocity train ran through the gates over four years ago and only now they have decided the fate of the heritage gates.
You think with that amount of time they could have put them back into working order.
The heritage gates have never failed, having a car drive through them once and then the runaway train, however the heritage gates as well as the boom gates are controlled from Melbourne so they didn't know that the train couldn't stop.
In fact the heritage style gates were much safer as cars couldn't drive around them.
On multiple occasions I have seen cars get impatient and drive around the boom gates putting not only themselves in danger but the driver and passengers of the train.
If the heritage gates were in Bendigo I'm sure Jacinta Allan would have cared.
Kurt Spokes, Miners Rest.
The article in The Courier on Thursday, July 18 describing a petition raised by Ms Hell seeking changes to the proposed pedestrian overpass at the Ballarat Station is most welcome.
The government departmental design and location of the overpass are both seriously flawed, as well as the obvious fact that it clashes seriously with the heritage history and story of the area.
To be successful when built, the overpass must enable physically disabled users to reach and use the facility. As currently shown, it is effectively out of reach for many users.
In addition, the complete lack of accessible disabled parking to both ends of the overpass will mean that many (myself included) will be unable to park and walk to the installation.
Coupled with the fact that the design is obviously the same as others further down the line to Melbourne, and completely inappropriate for a heritage area, and what has been proposed is totally unsuitable.
Having spoken to several government representatives about this, it is obvious that so called "consultations" with user groups have involved individuals who have no knowledge or experience in the needs of those with physical disabilities and challenges.
It seems that the attitudes and opinions of fit 35-year-old bureaucrats in Melbourne offices are being taken as informed and accurate.
I encourage all those who have similar opinions to seek out and sign the petition seeking serious informed review and redesign of this "once in a lifetime" opportunity.
Jeff Stewart, Canadian.
Wow after all these years the council in their wisdom have decided to do something about the disabled rooms at the pool (update.)
After many visits to the pool with many disabled people who need these rooms, you had to wait - not enough rooms.
I needed to use a hoist at these facilities for my clients, alas there was none available in the change rooms.
After many letters to councillors back then one was then installed then it broke.
The water pressure in one change room was so poor I reported it, to be told by staff it was not his problem.
let's hope they have someone in the disability field on the board to consult with to get it right.
Sheer disregard with Disability Discrimination Act should be followed up regarding these issues.
Hope no one has to wait too long.
Neil Henderson, Alfredton
