The BFNL equivalent of 'Clash of the Titans'

Will the two midfield bulls at East Point and Darley, Matt Johnston and Brett Bewley go head-to-head?
The pair hold the top two positions in The Courier player of the year award and this week the duo will have a chance to square off in the match-of-the-round at Eastern Oval.
It's the Ballarat Football Netball League equivalent of 2015's Nat Fyfe v Patrick Dangerfield match-up when both AFL superstars went against each other at the Adelaide Oval.
On that famed evening, Dangerfield had 39 touches to Fyfe's 40. Dangerfield gained 582 metres to Fyfe's 958. Dangerfield won 29 contested possessions to Fyfe's 26, and nine clearances to Fyfe's 14. Both took three contested marks and kicked a goal and Fyfe got the points on the scoreboard with the Dockers winning a thriller.
If we see anything like those numbers, then fans of both clubs will be in for a treat.
Bewley is coming off a 57-possessions masterclass against North Ballarat, while Johnston is in career best form as he chases a first Henderson Medal to add to his glittering career.
Darley coach Dan Jordan knows there will be plenty of edge to this contest, but is fully aware of the danger the entire East Point team poses on the back of a 10-game winning streak.
"I actually think you'll find they've gone head-to-head the last couple of times and each had pretty big games," Jordan said.
"Matty's a contested beast on the inside and of course you've also got Jordan (Johnston) as well who on any given day can cut you up.
"I think the thing with East is they are really even across the board, the young kids are good, they get a lot out of the likes of (Strahan) Robinson, (Bryson) McDougall up forward and all the support they have around the ball.
"While the Johnston's are quality, they are a good young side with confidence and the ladder is a reflection of that."
East Point coach Joe Carmody said there was no doubt extra time would have to go into the Devils star.
"I think we'll do what we've mostly done in making players accountable at the stoppage," he said. "We've done well with the opposition's best midfielder, but clearance wise we are number one in the league, so we don't really want to be tinkering with too much.
"But obviously, 57 possessions last week, you've got put a pressure on him and I'm sure we'll have a number of players go through him. I've no doubt Matt will go head-to-head with him at some stage.
"I'm not sure if we'll see the boy shake hands at the start and go their separate ways and get 30 each, but it will be good to see how they go."
For both sides a win is a huge opportunity to cement their spot on the ladder. If East Point get the victory, they will move three games and percentage clear inside the top two.
If Darley win, it could see the Devils two, or perhaps three games clear in third, if other results go their way.
When the two sides met in the opening game of the season, it was a massive win to Darley, but this time the Devils will be without a few keys including the injured Billy Myers while young gun Zane Le Huray is out with suspension.
BRETT BEWLEY (Darley)
Disposals - 41.8
Clearances - 10.8
Contested possessions - 19.5
Groundball gets - 13.7
Score Involvements - 9.4
MATT JOHNSTON (East Point)
Disposals - 36.1
Clearances - 9.2
Contested Possessions - 18.5
Groundball gets - 12.3
Score Involvements - 12.6
