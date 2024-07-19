New lesson from FedUni in how to help tackle regional teacher shortage

IN A BID to tackle the teacher shortage in regional areas, Federation University has taken a different tack that has captured the state's attention.
The biggest effect has been a boost in training teachers for special education.
A FedUni pilot program has looked to willing education support staff, such as teaching assistants, who might never have otherwise had much of a chance to make the transition to classroom teacher. The program guides them through a bachelor degree for training while in their existing roles.
Now the Victorian education department is launching a $13.9 million project, based on this model, in a bid to fast-track recruitment for more government secondary and specialist school teachers from 2025.
Federation and La Trobe universities have been named in lead training roles.
This follows a bid from the government to offer teachers up to $50,000 incentives to relocate to regional areas that had lacked momentum.
FedUni's Peter Sellings, who is the initial teacher education discipline lead, said the pilot program in Horsham had been focused on community investment.
"This is seen as a different model - they're already in the community, entrenched in schools," Mr Sellings said. "This is a different way of investing in schools."
The education department boost means FedUni will be able to adapt the model to roll-out in Gippsland towns Warragul and Bairnsdale with Warrnambool and Ballarat on the agenda to follow.
The Horsham program has been training almost 30 education support officers as teaching candidates in 2024 with another batch of students also taking up the program in semester two.
Mr Sellings said Horsham had been a "varied group" with many working in special or inclusive education roles with experience ranging from one year to more than 26 years in schools.
The FedUni model spreads the bachelor degree studies out to 4 1/2 years to start candidates on a reduced load and "pick up the pace as we go". Studies are delivered in a block model with one intense on-site day every fortnight and extra on school holidays and in the summer.
"These people haven't known university studies before and we really want them to have the best chance to succeed," Mr Sellings said.
The state government boost will focus on secondary teachers - the Horsham pilot program also trains primary teachers - from varying roles including teaching assistants, integration aides and Koorie education support officers.
Participants will also have the chance to take up relocation incentives from the education department.
