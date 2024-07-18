Blockbusters abound as North chase Melton at Mars Stadium

KEY TO THE GAME: This will be a fascinating watch to see where each club has come since the start of the year. There's no doubt both sides are better than what they showed in the opening weeks, but Sebastopol will be buoyed by their round one performance where they completely eclipsed the Lakers. The confidence will probably be the highest it has been in both camps so far this season, so expect a pretty even contest. The Burra appear slightly better placed, but a Lakers upset wouldn't surprise either.