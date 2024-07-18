Blockbusters abound as North chase Melton at Mars Stadium

THEIR best players continue to fall down, but North Ballarat keeps on picking itself up, but the challenge doesn't get any bigger than this week's clash with the high-flying Melton at Mars Stadium.
In one of two defining, top-of-the-ladder games, the other being the contest between East Point and Darley, this match looms as an important one for both sides and their finals credentials.
Melton look set to go in unchanged, but North Ballarat looks like it will be forced into a host of changes following the 12-point defeat to Darley last round.
Melton coach Troy Scoble said he was excited for another big match against a top-ranked opponent.
"I can't wait for it, especially after the last time we played them when it was only a goal in it, it was a terrific game" he said.
"I've always admired the way North plays, I've been fortunate to have some relationships with some of their players as well across the journey and I always think with teams who play their style, you've got to do a power of work during the week to have a mindset to be a heavy in contest game. You have to turn up and have a focus around the ball.
"They play in games with a lot of demand on the contest and there's a lot of stoppages. I think being able to put on a score has been one of our advantages this year."
North Ballarat coach Brendan McCartney said the injury list continued to grow.
"We'll lose Hugh Trigg, he's a good player, Fletcher Loader had a hamstring late, Will Quinlan also got thrown ina tackle and will miss a couple as well.
"Darley were good and they had to play that well to get the result which we were pleased with. Their top-end were very good late, but it was good learning for us at the end of the game. I thought our fight was really good, but we missed on our purpose."
In other matches, Sunbury will be desperate to get over it's mid-season speed bump when it plays host to Redan.
The battle of the Lions will pit two sides who, in all fairness, are not in good form. Sunbury, having lost four of its past five, while Redan continues to battle away with a young side which is starting to feel the pinch.
Sunbury coach Matt White said up until last week he had been happy with his side's defensive structure, but the attacking end hadn't been there.
"And then at the weekend, it all just exploded," he said. "We've reviewed pretty hard and we're going to try and do what we were doing in the first six weeks of the year.
"It's a big week for the club, there's the 10th anniversary of MH17 and we've also got some premiership reunions on, so we know there will be a lot of people at the club this weekend, hopefully we can put on a show for them all."
Redan coach Gary Learmonth said his side would once again be young, but he knew from when the sides met earlier in the year, Redan could match it with Sunbury.
"We're young, but we've been a bit out of form as well, using the young card is a bit disrespectful to the opposition as well," he said. "The first quarter last week we showed what we could do when we stick to structure.
"We fell away about the 22 minute mark of the second quarter, we missed a couple of shot and we bled goals.
"We'll find out where we are at once we get through training tonight."
While a little less at stake in terms of ladder position, the clash between Lake Wendouree and Sebastopol also looks a beauty.
Both sides expect to make up to four changes for this one, with the Burra finally likely to regain Lachlan Cassidy who was a late withdrawal last week, but remain cautious on the availability on the likes of Riley O'Keefe (quad) and Ryan Birthisel (knee) among others.
The Lakers could also make up to four changes with Paddy Corbett to miss with concussion among a host of other concerns, including Jack Butler who looks gone for the season with a shoulder injury.
Bacchus Marsh will be keen to finally get another win on the board, but knows it will face a Melton South team, not only refreshed, but with a keen knowledge this might be the club's best chance for a win this season.
Bacchus Marsh coach Dennis Armfield wants his side to get back to playing on instinct, having felt they had gone into its shells in recent weeks.
"I said at three-quarter-time to the boys last week, just to take the game on in the last quarter, I reckon I saw it happen once, we just played too safe," he said.
"We're at a stage where we are asking young players to be best on ground each week, we should be protecting them.
"Getting back to our best football is all about seeing a Bacchus Marsh jumper, give it to a Bacchus Marsh jumper."
@ Melton Recreation Reserve
LADDER: Melton South 11th (0-10), Bacchus Marsh 8th (3-8)
LAST TIME THEY MET: Round 6, 2024, Bacchus Marsh 20.11 (131) d Melton South 3.4 (22)
KEYS TO THE GAME: Last week's loss to Lake Wendouree probably ends whatever slim finals hopes Bacchus Marsh had, but the Cobras to put plenty of pressure on this weekend against Panthers in order to get back on the winners list. The ruck dual between Broden Collins and Luke Goetz will be a highlight and will we finally see Andrejs Everitt suit up? Bacchus Marsh were convincing winners earlier in the season and should be too strong here once again.
PREDICTION: Bacchus Marsh
@ Eastern Oval
LADDER: East Point 2nd (10-1), Darley 3rd (8-3)
LAST TIME THEY MET: Darley 21.14 (140) d East Point 6.8 (44)
KEY TO THE GAME: How much do you read into the opening round result? Since that day, East Point has looked unstoppable while Darley continues to look like it's slowly gathering itself for a top three finish. One more win over a top ranked opponent for East Point will probably be enough to lock in a top tow position. Billy Myers out with a calf injury certainly makes Darley's task all the tough. The midfield battle particularly Matt Johnston on Brett Bewley will be worth the price of admission alone.
PREDICTION: East Point
@ CE Brown Reserve
LADDER: Lake Wendouree 10th (2-9), Sebastopol 9th (3-8)
LAST TIME THEY MET: Round 1, 2024, Sebastopol 17.16 (118) d Lake Wendouree 5.8 (38)
KEY TO THE GAME: This will be a fascinating watch to see where each club has come since the start of the year. There's no doubt both sides are better than what they showed in the opening weeks, but Sebastopol will be buoyed by their round one performance where they completely eclipsed the Lakers. The confidence will probably be the highest it has been in both camps so far this season, so expect a pretty even contest. The Burra appear slightly better placed, but a Lakers upset wouldn't surprise either.
PREDICTION: Sebastopol
@ Mars Stadium
LADDER: North Ballarat 5th (7-4), Melton 1st (10-1)
LAST TIME THEY MET: Round 3, 2024 Melton 12.15 (87) d North Ballarat 12.9 (81)
KEYS TO THE GAME: Unless something drastic changes in the coming weeks, Melton look to be a class above the rest of the competition and their dismantling of Sunbury last round would have sent shivers through the rest of the league. North is still battling an injury curse which has seen a number of its top onballers go down in recent weeks. The Roosters play a labour intensive game that always has them in the contest, but can they go the full distance with the Bloods? Hard to see it happening this week.
PREDICTION: Melton
@ Clarke Oval
LADDER: Sunbury 4th (7-4), Redan 7th (4-7)
LAST TIME THEY MET: Round 1, 2024, Sunbury 15.9 (99) d Redan 11.8 (74)
KEYS TO THE GAME: Three losses in a row has Sunbury suddenly struggling to keep up with the top teams in the league, but a return to Clarke Oval this weekend, against a very young Redan side will surely be the catalyst for a return to form. The battle of the Lions was hard fought in round one and both sides have certainly slipped up in recent games, but if Sunbury is a genuine finals threat his season, this is a win it just must bank leading into the finals. Redan are always competitive, but the home side should be too good here.
PREDICTION: Sunbury
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.