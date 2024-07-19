How the new soft plastic recycling trial will work in Ballarat

A new trial is about to give Ballarat residents the ability to recycle their soft plastics for the first time since the REDcycle program closure.
The council is one of ten participating in a pilot across the state and in Ballarat 10,000 households will be able to participate.
Residents can sign up with the council and collect special orange bags which are made from recycled materials.
Soft plastics are collected in the bag and then put into household recycling bins.
They are then taken to the sorting facility and turned back into other plastic items.
Passionate recycler and Ballarat resident Catherine McMurray said she was looking forward to finally being able to recycle soft plastics.
At the end of 2022, the REDcycle program, where soft plastics could be brought to Coles or Woolworths for recycling was disbanded. It was later revealed tons of soft plastic had been stockpiled.
Since then, Ms McMurray had been using some of her soft plastics as part of craft projects to avoid them taking up space in landfill.
But not everything is eligible and some of the plastic has to go in the bin.
"We were separating it and compounding it all in one bag so it takes up less room in landfill," she told The Courier.
"But to be able to recycle it again would be fantastic."
This pilot program is a part of a bigger trial conducted by the Australian Food and Grocery Council and is supported with funds from other companies like Mars Wrigley.
Food Council consultant Helen Millicer said they have been working on a few different trials over the past few years.
Orange bags, made from recycled plastic, have been developed for the pilot.
Ms Millicer said this colour helps it stand out from other items in the recycling sorting facility.
It is anticipated it would take a household about a month to fill a bag with their soft plastics and will initially be given 20 bags.
Once the recycling is sorted, the orange bag is sent to another recycler, APR Plastics.
Managing director Darren Thorpe said the bags are double checked to make sure they are filled with the right plastics and then taken to a facility in Dandenong South.
Mr Thorpe said these kinds of plastics have multiple layers, which ensures the integrity and makes it safe for food items.
APR removes a barrier layer using temperatures as high as 600 degrees.
This becomes char and will be used in roads.
The rest of the product will come out as oil, which is then sent to Viva Energy in Geelong and turned into polypropylene.
This is then eventually turned into sheets of plastic which will be used again to package other items - creating a circular economy.
Mr Thorpe said the major problem with REDcycle was there was no clear way to deal with all of the plastic collected from consumers.
He said the program had smaller partners which were able to take a percentage of soft plastic but not able to cater for the 400,000 tonnes that came into the market.
"We have an off take agreement ... that was the problem with REDcycle everybody embraced it and it went very well but it didn't have a home."
The pilot program will run for a year and after that food council consultant Ms Millicer said they will be looking to offer the program to even more people.
This expansion will mean some elements will need to be refined, such as how the orange bags are accessed by all residents.
"Come back to us in about another year and we'll be able to answer that question," Ms Millicer said.
Ms Millicer said she was looking forward to finding solutions to soft plastic recycling as a team.
"Residents of Ballarat are extremely lucky to have the support of the council who are keen to be involved in an initiative like this," she said.
"It does take many people to work collaboratively to solve a problem and that's what we're doing together."
Residents can register for the program by going to the council website or calling their customer service team.
