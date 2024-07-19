Woman's anguish after her pet pig brutally killed by hunter

The owner of a domestic pig brutally killed by a trespassing hunter says she is "living on edge 24/7" after finding her pet being killed.
Steve the pig, a four-year-old pet owned by hobby farmers on a rural property near Scarsdale, was killed by a man contacted by a "third party" to kill a "feral pig" in the area.
The hunter misidentified Steve as a feral pig, owing to his fur and look, and jumped the fence of the property the pig was on, siccing his dogs on him.
While the dogs held Steve down, the man pulled out a knife and killed the animal with a practice known as "pig sticking", where a knife is driven through the ribs and into the heart of the animal.
Pig sticking is illegal in Victoria however is legal in other states of Australia.
The practice was banned as death is often not instantaneous - taking some time for the animal to lose oxygen to its brain after its heart stops.
The 26-year-old man faced the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday to apply for a diversion - where a first-time offender's charges are accepted, but do not go on their criminal record.
The man will not be named as he avoided conviction.
Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz however said the offending was too serious to warrant a diversion, and the man pleaded guilty to the charges instead.
The court was told the ensuing commotion of the pig squealing and dogs barking attracted the attention of Steve's owner, and her daughter-in-law, who came outside to find the man with the pig.
Both women tendered victim impact statements with the court, where they detailed their shock and anguish from the incident.
Steve's owner said the pig had a character that was "larger than life".
"He was raised by myself since he was a baby piglet... he was as well trained as our dogs and could follow commands," the woman said.
"I will never get over this happening to Steve in the last 30 minutes of his beautiful life.
"I am scared to death nearly on a daily basis for all of us. There is little joy in my life knowing any minute the next loss may happen."
The woman's daughter-in-law said she was "on edge" any time she heard a dog bark following the attack.
"I continue to suffer nightmares of being stalked, harassed and visions of our murdered pig on that day," the woman said.
"One memory I'll never forget is asking (the hunter) to remove his dogs from our pig as they are still attacking him after he was dead."
The court was told following Steve's death the hunter was "extremely co-operative and remorseful" with the pig's owner and police.
Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz said however this did not excuse the cruel method used to kill the animal, and trespassing on a property clearly partitioned off by fences and a gate.
"I consider this to have been a painful death for Steve," the magistrate said.
"We have an acceptance that Steve did not die quickly, that the pig took minutes to die.
"You have allowed your dogs to go as soon as they have alerted you there was a pig in the area without turning your mind that you may have been trespassing on a property.
"The impact on your offending is one that is substantial... this was a pet that they had cared for since it was a piglet.
"I have to sentence you so that you don't do this again."
The man was given a $2500 fine without conviction.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.