The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Woman's anguish after her pet pig brutally killed by hunter

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated July 19 2024 - 12:35pm, first published 12:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve the pig. Supplied picture
Steve the pig. Supplied picture

The owner of a domestic pig brutally killed by a trespassing hunter says she is "living on edge 24/7" after finding her pet being killed.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.