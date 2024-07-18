'More choice, more power': why it's a buyer's market in Ballarat

It's Emily Sweet, managing editor of The Courier with some of the top stories from our newsroom to take you into Friday.
Reporter Gwen Liu brings us the latest update on Ballarat's property sector, with the latest data from Core Logic showing Ballarat's home value, which includes houses and units, has declined 5.5 per cent in the past 12 months.
Experts say with 3368 properties currently listed for sale in the Ballarat market, buyers have more power to negotiate prices down.
Meanwhile. our state reporter Ben Silvester says the CFMEU crisis could delay regional Victoria's biggest construction projects, including the Ballarat Base Hospital redevelopment and several wind farm developments.
Union members from around the state who spoke to Ben said while it was business as usual at the moment, there could be serious flow-on effects as the government cracked down on the CFMEU.
And in sport, it's round 13 in the Central Highlands Football League and the Ballarat Football Netball League. Find out who's in and who's out in our selected sides overview.
