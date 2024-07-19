Liberal Party announce Ballarat candidate for 2025 federal election

A former electrician and business owner turned tourism operator has been chosen to run for the Liberal Party in the next federal election.
Wes McKnight has been put forward as the candidate for Ballarat, running against current Labor MP Catherine King, who has held the seat since 2001.
Mr McKnight said he would be focusing on how cost of living, housing and business issues are affecting the electorate.
"I want to listen and talk to as many people as I can, and I know every candidate says that, but I have a lot to learn and I am glad I am getting into it," he said.
The fourth generation Ballarat resident owned an electrical business operating from Armstrong Street North.
In 2013 the business was involved in a major project for new lights at Kardinia Park, which was then called Simonds Stadium.
Five years later the company went into liquidation.
Now he has turned to tourism, running Moon Duck Events in what Mr McKnight describes as a side project.
The business aims to connect people with the locations where food and wine is produced or farmed, and has previously run events at Black Cat Truffles and The Springs Hotel in Waubra.
Liberal Senator Sarah Henderson was in Ballarat to officially announce Mr McKnight as a candidate.
"Having Wes in this role is fantastic for our local community ... [he is] someone who can really connect with small business, identify with their challenges and take those to Canberra," she said.
The past two federal elections in 2019 and 2022 have seen relatively short campaigns from the Liberal Party in Ballarat.
In 2019, 22-year-old Tim Vo stood for the party. He was officially announced as the candidate on March 12 and the country took to the polls nine weeks later on May 18.
In an interview with The Courier Mr Vo said he spent three months campaigning and speaking to residents at a "grassroots" level.
He made minimal media appearances until the ballot order was decided in April. Mr Vo sat down for an interview with The Courier later that week.
He ended election night with 39 per cent of the vote to Catherine King's 61 per cent.
Talbot resident Ben Green ran for the Liberals in 2022; he was announced as candidate on March 30.
The country voted almost eight weeks later on May 21.
Mr Green gained less votes for the Liberals in Ballarat compared to the 2019 result, with 37 per cent of the vote against Catherine King's 63 per cent.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese can call an election for both the House of Representatives and half of the Senate between August 2024 and May 2025.
The last possible date for an election is May 24.
If the election is held on the last possible day, this gives Mr McKnight more than 10 months to campaign across the Ballarat electorate.
